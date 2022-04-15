Trae Young on Wednesday scored 24 points as the Atlanta Hawks thrashed the Charlotte Hornets, while the New Orleans Pelicans eliminated San Antonio in the NBA’s play-in tournament.
A decisive burst of scoring from Young and De’Andre Hunter in the third quarter saw the Hawks take control against an outclassed Charlotte team at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.
Atlanta next faces the Cleveland Cavaliers in today’s final round of the play-in tournament, where a place in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs — against the top-seeded Miami Heat — would be up for grabs.
Photo: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY
“We’re clicking at the right time and this is the time to be clicking,” Young said.
After edging into a 60-52 halftime lead, Atlanta effectively sealed victory in the third quarter, outscoring the Hornets 42-24 and racing into a lead that stretched to 26 points at one stage.
New Orleans proved too strong for a youthful San Antonio side in the Western Conference’s sudden-death elimination game, winning 113-103.
C.J. McCollum led the scoring with 32 points as the Pelicans punched their ticket to a win-or-go-home against the Los Angeles Clippers today. The winner of that game would advance to a first round playoff series against the top-seeded Phoenix Suns.
New Orleans were given a scare by San Antonio down the stretch, after the Spurs gradually chipped away at a 21-point deficit early in the fourth quarter to trail by just six points with around five minutes left.
However, eight points in the closing stages from Brandon Ingram, who finished with 27 points, and a big defensive display from Jonas Valanciunas (22 points, 14 rebounds, two blocks) settled the Pelicans’ nerves and closed out the win.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was on Saturday killed when he was hit by a dump truck while he was walking on a southern Florida highway. Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Lieutenant Indiana Miranda confirmed the accident on westbound Interstate 595, saying that Haskins was pronounced dead at the scene. Miranda did not say why the 24-year-old Haskins was on the highway at the time. The accident caused the highway to be shut down for several hours. “He was just walking on the highway and got hit,” she said. Haskins’ death sparked an outpouring of grief from multiple corners of the NFL, particularly from the
Alysa Liu, an Olympian and world championships bronze medalist, is retiring from competitive figure skating at the age of 16. Considered the future of US women’s skating and already a two-time US national champion, Liu posted her decision on Instagram on Saturday. “I honestly never thought I would’ve accomplished as much as I did — LMAOO I’m so happy,” Liu wrote. “I feel so satisfied with how my skating career has gone. Now that I’m finally done with my goals in skating I’m going to be moving on with my life.” “This skating thing has taught me a lot more about life than
Finally back for opening day — and in a full house — the upstart Toronto Blue Jays on Friday tapped into their potent offense for the biggest season-opening comeback in more than seven decades as Lourdes Gurriel Jr doubled in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning to help erase a seven-run deficit to beat the Texas Rangers 10-8. “We never panic,” Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez said. “We know what we’re capable of and we trust in each other.” For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, a capacity crowd of 45,022 packed in to see Vladimir Guerrero Jr and
Tiger Woods on Thursday described his first competitive round of golf in 508 days as painful and positive after pushing himself to an opening-round one-under 71 at the Masters and into the battle for a record-equaling sixth Green Jacket. Fourteen months after a career-threatening traffic accident there is still a long painful road ahead for the 46-year-old if he is to match Jack Nicklaus’ victories at the Masters. To do that he will need to negotiate three more punishing rounds on Augusta National’s undulating layout, as well as hours of ice baths and physiotherapy, but that is the price he must pay