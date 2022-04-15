Hawks keep playoff hopes alive, while Pelicans sink Spurs

AFP, LOS ANGELES





Trae Young on Wednesday scored 24 points as the Atlanta Hawks thrashed the Charlotte Hornets, while the New Orleans Pelicans eliminated San Antonio in the NBA’s play-in tournament.

A decisive burst of scoring from Young and De’Andre Hunter in the third quarter saw the Hawks take control against an outclassed Charlotte team at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.

Atlanta next faces the Cleveland Cavaliers in today’s final round of the play-in tournament, where a place in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs — against the top-seeded Miami Heat — would be up for grabs.

The Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young, left, tries to dribble past the Charlotte Hornets’ LaMelo Ball during their NBA game in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday. Photo: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY

“We’re clicking at the right time and this is the time to be clicking,” Young said.

After edging into a 60-52 halftime lead, Atlanta effectively sealed victory in the third quarter, outscoring the Hornets 42-24 and racing into a lead that stretched to 26 points at one stage.

New Orleans proved too strong for a youthful San Antonio side in the Western Conference’s sudden-death elimination game, winning 113-103.

C.J. McCollum led the scoring with 32 points as the Pelicans punched their ticket to a win-or-go-home against the Los Angeles Clippers today. The winner of that game would advance to a first round playoff series against the top-seeded Phoenix Suns.

New Orleans were given a scare by San Antonio down the stretch, after the Spurs gradually chipped away at a 21-point deficit early in the fourth quarter to trail by just six points with around five minutes left.

However, eight points in the closing stages from Brandon Ingram, who finished with 27 points, and a big defensive display from Jonas Valanciunas (22 points, 14 rebounds, two blocks) settled the Pelicans’ nerves and closed out the win.