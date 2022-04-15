Ukraine’s national tennis team say they are living “in two different realities” as they prepare for a Billie Jean King Cup clash in the US this weekend, while war rages at home.
The Ukraine squad are in Asheville, South Carolina, to tackle the record 18-time champions with a place in the finals at stake, but the brutal fighting 8,000km away in Europe remains in the forefront of their minds.
“It’s like living in two different realities,” team captain and former WTA player Olga Savchuk said. “I can sit here and drink tea while my grandfather and aunt are in a bomb shelter.”
Photo: AP
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is grinding toward the beginning of its third month and with Moscow’s military advance and negotiations largely stalled there seems no immediate end to the fighting. Thousands have died while millions of people have fled the country.
“At first, we felt guilt because we were not there and now — and it sounds scary — you kinda get used to it, checking your family are OK and checking the news,” Savchuk said.
Ukraine player, Katarina Zavatska said she is grateful that her mother and grandmother are safe and staying in her apartment in France where she trains, but her father, a five-year-old niece and a pregnant cousin are still in her home city of Lutsk in Ukraine’s northwest.
“It kills you, the worry,” the 22-year-old said. “But if I don’t do something, I feel like I am dying. So just playing tennis helps me feel OK.”
“Day by day, on a tennis court is the only place where I can live my life,” she said.
The court for the tie in Asheville, which starts today and ends tomorrow, would boast a ribbon in the blue and yellow colors of Ukraine painted on the court.
The US Tennis Association and the International Tennis Federation have covered the costs of the Ukraine team’s stay.
Physicians and masseurs have also been provided as Ukraine’s backroom staff were unable to make the trip.
“We have been made to feel very welcome here and we have received everything we wanted. There wasn’t even a question,” Savchuk said.
