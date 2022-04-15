Vladimir Guerrero Jr said during spring training that last year was just the trailer for the upstart Blue Jays. This season would be the feature-length film.
Bloodied by a baserunner’s cleats and forced into the dugout, Guerrero sure looked to manager Charlie Montoyo like a best picture winner.
“Like in the Rocky movie,” Montoyo said. “‘Cut me, Mick! I’m bleeding,’”
Photo: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY
Audiences agree: Guerrero delivered a trilogy worth seeing on Wednesday night in the Bronx.
Guerrero shook off a bloody gash on his right ring finger and hit three home runs against the rival Yankees, including two off ace Gerrit Cole, as Toronto beat New York 6-4. He also had a double and slickly gloved a sharp line drive for the game’s final out.
“Add that one to my list,” Guerrero said through a translator when asked if it was his most impressive feat yet.
Photo: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY
George Springer hit a tiebreaking single in the seventh, and Toronto held off the Yankees despite homers from Anthony Rizzo, Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres — and a fly in the eighth by pinch-hitter Giancarlo Stanton that was caught on the warning track.
Guerrero had a big hand in that.
The American League Most Valuable Player runner-up homered off Cole in the first inning, had his hand accidentally spiked on a play at first base in the second, then hammered a line-drive, two-run shot against Cole in the third to put Toronto up 3-0.
He doubled off Cole in the sixth — prompting the pitcher to emphatically tip his cap — then launched a 443-foot leadoff homer against Jonathan Loaisiga in the eighth for a 5-3 lead.
“Did you see the night?” Cole said. “If you had a cap, you’d tip it, too. It got better after that, too. My goodness.”
Guerrero got two stitches after the game, but said his hand felt fine, although he anticipated some soreness might set in.
“It’s not that bad,” he said.
It was the second three-homer game of Guerrero’s career, matching a career high set on April 27 last year against the Washington Nationals.
In the National League, Clayton Kershaw pitched a perfect game through seven innings in his season debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers until he was pulled after 80 pitches, dominating the Minnesota Twins with 13 strikeouts in 21 batters during a 7-0 victory.
“Those are selfish goals. We’re trying to win. That’s really all we’re here for,” Kershaw said.
Roberts consulted with Kershaw after the sixth, and the three-time National League Cy Young Award winner told him his preference: one more inning with an 85-pitch limit.
“I would have loved to have stayed, but bigger things, man, bigger things,” Kershaw said.
So on a the gray, windy, 3°C afternoon at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Alex Vesia entered for the eighth to boos from the blue-clad Dodgers fans in the crowd of 17,101.
Vesia gave up Minnesota’s first and only hit, a one-out single by Gary Sanchez.
