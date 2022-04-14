Nakken becomes MLB’s first female on-field coach

AFP, SAN FRANCISCO





Alyssa Nakken on Tuesday created a piece of baseball history after becoming the first woman to coach on the field in a Major League game, as the San Francisco Giants thrashed the San Diego Padres.

Nakken was brought on at first base in the third inning after regular first-base coach Antoan Richardson was ejected at Oracle Park in the Giants 13-2 win.

The 31-year-old Nakken was congratulated by Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer after coming on to the field, while Giants catcher Curt Casali hugged her after the inning as she returned to the dugout.

San Francisco Giants first-base coach Alyssa Nakken, right, fist-bumps Joey Bart after he singled against the San Diego Padres in their MLB game at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Tuesday. Photo: Scott Strazzante / San Francisco Chronicle via AP

Nakken was promoted from the Giants backroom staff to assistant coach in January 2020, the first woman to become a full-time coach at a Major League team.

She served as a first-base coach in an exhibition game against the Oakland Athletics two years ago, but had never appeared in a regular-season game.

“It was awesome. I’ve never felt any sort of lack of support from this organization,” Nakken said after her appearance on Tuesday. “It’s been awesome. This group in here is really special. To go out there and be ready to step in for that moment was a no-brainer.”

Nakken first joined the Giants backroom staff as an intern in 2014, before going on to serve in various roles before her promotion to the coaching staff.

Nakken’s career at the Giants has flourished with the support of manager Gabe Kapler, who said in an interview that Nakken was promoted because she was the best candidate for the coaching job.