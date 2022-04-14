Alyssa Nakken on Tuesday created a piece of baseball history after becoming the first woman to coach on the field in a Major League game, as the San Francisco Giants thrashed the San Diego Padres.
Nakken was brought on at first base in the third inning after regular first-base coach Antoan Richardson was ejected at Oracle Park in the Giants 13-2 win.
The 31-year-old Nakken was congratulated by Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer after coming on to the field, while Giants catcher Curt Casali hugged her after the inning as she returned to the dugout.
Photo: Scott Strazzante / San Francisco Chronicle via AP
Nakken was promoted from the Giants backroom staff to assistant coach in January 2020, the first woman to become a full-time coach at a Major League team.
She served as a first-base coach in an exhibition game against the Oakland Athletics two years ago, but had never appeared in a regular-season game.
“It was awesome. I’ve never felt any sort of lack of support from this organization,” Nakken said after her appearance on Tuesday. “It’s been awesome. This group in here is really special. To go out there and be ready to step in for that moment was a no-brainer.”
Nakken first joined the Giants backroom staff as an intern in 2014, before going on to serve in various roles before her promotion to the coaching staff.
Nakken’s career at the Giants has flourished with the support of manager Gabe Kapler, who said in an interview that Nakken was promoted because she was the best candidate for the coaching job.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was on Saturday killed when he was hit by a dump truck while he was walking on a southern Florida highway. Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Lieutenant Indiana Miranda confirmed the accident on westbound Interstate 595, saying that Haskins was pronounced dead at the scene. Miranda did not say why the 24-year-old Haskins was on the highway at the time. The accident caused the highway to be shut down for several hours. “He was just walking on the highway and got hit,” she said. Haskins’ death sparked an outpouring of grief from multiple corners of the NFL, particularly from the
Alysa Liu, an Olympian and world championships bronze medalist, is retiring from competitive figure skating at the age of 16. Considered the future of US women’s skating and already a two-time US national champion, Liu posted her decision on Instagram on Saturday. “I honestly never thought I would’ve accomplished as much as I did — LMAOO I’m so happy,” Liu wrote. “I feel so satisfied with how my skating career has gone. Now that I’m finally done with my goals in skating I’m going to be moving on with my life.” “This skating thing has taught me a lot more about life than
Finally back for opening day — and in a full house — the upstart Toronto Blue Jays on Friday tapped into their potent offense for the biggest season-opening comeback in more than seven decades as Lourdes Gurriel Jr doubled in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning to help erase a seven-run deficit to beat the Texas Rangers 10-8. “We never panic,” Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez said. “We know what we’re capable of and we trust in each other.” For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, a capacity crowd of 45,022 packed in to see Vladimir Guerrero Jr and
Tiger Woods on Thursday described his first competitive round of golf in 508 days as painful and positive after pushing himself to an opening-round one-under 71 at the Masters and into the battle for a record-equaling sixth Green Jacket. Fourteen months after a career-threatening traffic accident there is still a long painful road ahead for the 46-year-old if he is to match Jack Nicklaus’ victories at the Masters. To do that he will need to negotiate three more punishing rounds on Augusta National’s undulating layout, as well as hours of ice baths and physiotherapy, but that is the price he must pay