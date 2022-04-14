Boston officials have said that police presence is to be bolstered at train stations ahead of the Boston Marathon on Monday next week after a mass shooting in a New York City subway car, but added that there is no known threat to the race and expressed confidence in holding it as planned.
A gunman wearing a gas mask set off two smoke bombs and shot 10 people in a New York City subway car during Tuesday’s morning commute, New York authorities said, adding that none of the wounded had life-threatening injuries and a search for the perpetrator was underway.
“There is no known credible threat to the marathon. Like everybody else, we’re monitoring the situation in New York,” Boston Police Superintendent-In-Chief Gregory Long told a news conference on Tuesday, adding that his department had been in touch with their New York counterparts and the FBI.
“In the short term, you can expect to see an increased police presence around MBTA [Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority] stations the next couple of days through the weekend. In terms of Monday, depending on what kind of information we have and intelligence, we’ll adjust our assets accordingly around the marathon,” he added.
Security is of top concern for authorities with heightened measures put in place after the Boston Marathon bombing attacks of 2013.
The Boston Police Department is to have uniformed and undercover officers along the marathon route on Monday, and set up cameras and checkpoints along the Boston part of the race to monitor the crowd.
The city is expecting especially large crowds on Monday because the marathon is returning to its traditional April race date for the first time in three years, following disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while the Red Sox are also to play a home game that day.
