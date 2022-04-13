SPORTS BRIEFS

COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Victoria breaks with tradition

The Australian state of Victoria is to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games across four regional hubs in a break from the traditional single-city model, the government said yesterday. With no other countries outside Australia making a bid, Victoria was granted an exclusive negotiating period to secure the Games in February. “It’s a great honor to have Victoria chosen as the host venue for the 2026 Commonwealth Games — we can’t wait to welcome the world to all of our state,” Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said. Victoria’s capital, Melbourne, is to stage the 2026 opening ceremony at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, but the sports are to be spread far and wide. Each of the regional hubs in Geelong, Ballarat, Bendigo and Gippsland are to have their own athletes’ village. “It is different,” Andrews said. “I’m sure from [Commonwealth Games authorities’] point of view, it’s a bit riskier than just running it in the middle of a large city, but to do this and to do it well — and we will — there’s an opportunity here ... an opportunity like no other.”

SAILING

Tunisian Olympian dies

Tunisian sailor Eya Guezguez, who competed in the Tokyo Olympics last year, has died at the age of 17 after her boat capsized while training at sea with her twin sister Sarra, who survived the accident, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Monday. The IOC said that the pair’s vessel capsized on Sunday in strong winds while they were training with the Tunisian national team. It did not specify where the accident occurred. Guezguez competed along with her twin in Tokyo in the 49er FX event. In a statement, IOC President Thomas Bach called Guezguez “an inspiring talent and role model for her athletes’ generation.” he said that her participation in Tokyo “will continue to motivate girls everywhere.”

SOCCER

UEFA punishes Atletico fans

Atletico Madrid have been ordered to close part of their stadium and display a huge anti-racism sign at their UEFA Champions League return match with Manchester City today, UEFA announced on Monday. European soccer chiefs said that Atletico Madrid fans had shown “discriminatory behavior” during the first leg of their quarter-final at Manchester City. Spanish sports daily Marca ran a video last week of Atletico fans making a Nazi salute during the game. UEFA has told Atletico that they must close a section of at least 5,000 seats and place a “#NoToRacism” banner in the gap.

BASEBALL

Cubs’ Thompson suspended

Chicago Cubs reliever Keegan Thompson was on Monday suspended for three games for hitting Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen with a pitch. Cubs manager David Ross was suspended for one game by the MLB. Thompson and Ross were also fined an undisclosed amount. Ross is to serve his suspension when the team play the Pittsburgh Pirates today. If Thompson has not appealed the punishment, he should also begin his suspension with the series opener against the Pirates. Thompson hit McCutchen in the eighth inning of Chicago’s 9-0 win at Wrigley Field on Saturday. Thompson, who was ejected for the first time in his career, said the pitch got away from him.