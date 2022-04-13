Greeted by boos at Yankee Stadium on Monday night, George Springer responded with the type of racket he and the Toronto Blue Jays are ready to make.
Springer hit a go-ahead, two-run homer and an RBI double, and the Blue Jays made three dazzling defensive plays to beat the New York Yankees 3-0.
Toronto is off to a 3-1 start after missing the playoffs last year despite a 91-71 record.
Photo: AFP
“I think that the world is probably a little bit behind what we thought, but we’ve always been confident in what we can do,” shortstop Bo Bichette said. “We’ve known that we had an ability to make some noise for a few years internally. Obviously, we didn’t, but I think this is the first year that people are kind of on board.”
Bichette made two sparkling plays, Teoscar Hernandez had a great grab in right field and Alek Manoah (1-0) allowed one hit over six innings.
“Those little things, that’s how you win games,” Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said. “They’re just kids, so they’re just going to get better little by little.”
Springer remains targeted by fans for his time with the 2017 championship Houston Astros, who were found guilty by MLB of stealing signs with an unauthorized camera.
Fans booed Springer before and during each at-bat, and he finished a triple short of the cycle in the leadoff spot.
No. 9 batter Santiago Espinal had three singles for the Blue Jays.
“I’m concentrating on the stuff that I can control, which is the swings and all that stuff,” Springer said.
Manoah permitted only Joey Gallo’s opposite-field single with one out in the second. The 24-year-old right-hander struck out seven and worked around four walks, helping the Blue Jays extend their Yankee Stadium winning streak to five.
“It’s the mecca,” Manoah said. “You kind of want to come in, you want to play hard. There’s a lot of fans here, and it’s just an exciting ballpark to play in and something you dream of as a kid.”
“They made a couple big plays when they did get in trouble, but for the most part Manoah was in control,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.
