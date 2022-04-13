Lakers fire Vogel after dismal season

FALL GUY: General manager Rob Pelinka refused to explain why Frank Vogel was fired, but did say he had not yet assembled a list of potential replacements

AP, LOS ANGELES





Frank Vogel masterminded the 17th championship in the Los Angeles Lakers’ remarkable history in his first season on their bench. Exactly 18 months after that triumph, he became part of the Lakers’ past.

The Lakers fired Vogel on Monday, choosing their title-winning coach to take the first fall for one of the most disappointing seasons in NBA history.

Los Angeles finished 33-49 and missed the 10-team Western Conference playoffs this season. It was a humiliating underachievement for LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and a veteran-laden supporting cast widely expected to contend for another championship.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel reacts during their NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, on April 5. Photo: AFP

Vogel was under contract through next season, but almost nothing has gone right over the past two seasons for the rosters assembled by Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and coached by Vogel, who went 127-98 in his three seasons running the club.

Pelinka declined to elaborate on Monday on why he and owner Jeanie Buss felt Vogel needed to be fired.

“Today is not going to be a day of finger-pointing and unwinding all the specific reasons,” Pelinka said. “We just felt organizationally, at the highest level, it was time for a new voice... That’s not to say anything against the incredible accomplishments that Frank Vogel has had. He was a great coach here, and he’s going to go on to be a great coach somewhere else.”

Pelinka does not plan to immediately replace Vogel, and said that he has not even assembled a list of potential candidates.

He said it “would be great” to have a coach in place before the draft in June, but the Lakers’ search would be “thorough and methodical.”

Los Angeles never resembled a championship team this season, despite trading for Westbrook and signing Anthony to play alongside James and Davis. The Lakers stumbled along near .500 until Jan. 7, when they entered a 10-30 nosedive exacerbated by the latest lengthy injury absence for Davis, who has missed more games than he has played in the past two seasons.

Despite another impressive season from the 37-year-old James, the Lakers never jelled this season with a roster built around nine players over the age of 30 and 11 players who were not with the team last season.

Davis managed to play in only 40 of their 82 games, while Westbrook struggled to fit into the Lakers’ team concept during one of the worst seasons of his professional career.

After so much pre-season ballyhoo around the teaming of James, Davis and Westbrook, the trio managed to play in only 21 games together — and went 11-10. The Lakers used 41 different starting lineups.

“At the end of the day, the reason why we weren’t very good together is we weren’t on the damn floor together,” said James after the Lakers finished with the worst winning percentage of his 19 NBA seasons (.402).

“You never got a chance to see what the ballclub could be,” he added.

James on Monday spoke to reporters before Vogel’s fate was revealed by the Lakers’ front office.

“I respect Frank as a coach, as a man,” James said. “Our partnership that we’ve had over the few years here has been nothing but candid, and great conversations. This is a guy that gives everything to the game and prepared us every single night... I’ve got nothing but respect for him.”