TENNIS
Taiwan’s Tseng wins open
Taiwanese player Tseng Chun-hsin on Sunday won the men’s singles title at the Murcia Open in Spain, defeating Norbert Gombos of Slovakia 6-4, 6-1. The event was the third edition of the tournament and part of the ATP Challenger Tour. Tseng first played tennis at the age of five, encouraged by his parents, who run a stall at a night market in New Taipei City. As a result, he is often called the “Night Market Champion” in Taiwan.
SOCCER
Shanghai exit over COVID-19
The Shanghai Port have withdrawn from the Asian Champions League due to a COVID-19 lockdown in the city, the Asian Football Confederation said yesterday. The team, who reached the semi-finals of the competition in 2017, had been due to begin their group stage campaign on Saturday against Vissel Kobe of Japan in Buriram, Thailand. Hong Kong’s Kitchee and Chiangrai United from Thailand have also been drawn in Group J. Shanghai Port would not be replaced in the competition. COVID-19 cases in Shanghai have reached record levels in the past few months, and authorities have placed tight restrictions on movement in and out of the city. The team are the second Chinese club to pull out of the continental competition after Changchun Yatai withdrew last month. No reason was given for that decision.
BASEBALL
Sasaki throws perfect game
Roki Sasaki on Sunday pitched a perfect game with 19 strikeouts, leading the Chiba Lotte Marines over the Orix Buffaloes 6-0 in Japan’s Pacific League. The 20-year-old right-hander struck out 13 consecutive batters and needed 105 pitches to complete the nine-inning game. “This is the greatest,” Sasaki was quoted as saying by Kyodo news agency. “Honestly, I wasn’t thinking about the possibility,” he said of the perfect game. “I figured it would be OK if I gave up a hit, so I just pitched and put my trust in [catcher Ko] Matsukawa right until the end.” Sasaki pitched the 16th complete perfect game in the Japanese major leagues, the first since Hiromi Makihara of the Central League’s Yomiuri Giants in a 6-0 win against the Hiroshima Toyo Carp on May 18, 1994. Kyodo reported that Sasaki’s father was killed in the earthquake, tsunami and meltdown of three nuclear reactors in March 2011 that devastated northeastern Japan. Sasaki signed with the Marines out of high school, and was scouted by MLB teams. He is reported to routinely reach 100mph with his fastball.
SPEEDSKATING
Charles Hamelin retires
Four-time Olympic champion Charles Hamelin on Sunday brought the curtain down on his career at the short track world championships in Montreal, and said there was no better way to finish than racing in front of his friends and family. Hamelin, who won his fourth Olympic gold in the men’s 5m relay in Beijing earlier this year, led Canada to bronze in the same event on Sunday in his final race. The 37-year-old then took to the ice to skate a farewell lap with his daughter in his arms. “It means a lot to me. She is a little older, but maybe she didn’t understand what was happening, but I am sure she enjoyed the moment with me. It was one of the things I wanted to do, and I am glad it happened here in Montreal,” Hamelin said.
