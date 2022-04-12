Manchester City and Liverpool on Sunday played out a compelling 2-2 draw in their Premier League summit meeting that leaves the title race too close to call.
Goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus either side of a Diogo Jota strike put leaders City 2-1 up at halftime, but Sadio Mane leveled seconds after the restart to change the tone of the match.
Juergen Klopp’s visitors, who had been on a 10-match winning run in the league, threatened to cut through again in the early minutes of the second half before City recovered their composure.
Photo: AP
Neither side could find a winner, leaving Pep Guardiola’s defending champions just one point ahead of Liverpool with seven games to go.
Guardiola said his side had no margin for error in the run-in.
“Seven games left, we have to win all of them or it will be over,” he told Sky Sports. “We are going to play for that.”
Klopp compared the contest in Manchester to a bout between two prize fighters.
“I think we can describe it as a boxing fight, both arms down for a second and you get a massive knock,” he said. “I liked a lot of things. I thought we were closer than ever.”
Billed as one of the biggest matches in Premier League history — between two of the finest sides English football has seen — the contest at a crackling Etihad Stadium lived up to the hype.
City made a flying start in the fifth minute, as De Bruyne skipped past Fabinho on the edge of the area and unloaded a shot that took a wicked deflection off Joel Matip before glancing in off the far post.
City’s joy at De Bruyne’s sixth goal in his past six games was short-lived, and Liverpool were level eight minutes later.
Andrew Robertson’s cross reached Trent Alexander-Arnold at the far post, and he clipped the ball toward Jota, whose low shot from 10 yards beat Ederson’s weak attempted save.
City regained the lead in the 37th minute, as Joao Cancelo’s superb pass picked out Jesus’ run behind the slow-to-react Alexander-Arnold and the Brazilian forward guided a fine finish in off the underside of the bar.
Trailing at halftime in a Premier League game for the first time in a year, Liverpool hit back 47 seconds after the interval.
A sublime defense-splitting pass from Mohamed Salah found Mane’s run and the Senegal forward fired a composed strike into the top corner to celebrate his 30th birthday in style.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was on Saturday killed when he was hit by a dump truck while he was walking on a southern Florida highway. Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Lieutenant Indiana Miranda confirmed the accident on westbound Interstate 595, saying that Haskins was pronounced dead at the scene. Miranda did not say why the 24-year-old Haskins was on the highway at the time. The accident caused the highway to be shut down for several hours. “He was just walking on the highway and got hit,” she said. Haskins’ death sparked an outpouring of grief from multiple corners of the NFL, particularly from the
Alysa Liu, an Olympian and world championships bronze medalist, is retiring from competitive figure skating at the age of 16. Considered the future of US women’s skating and already a two-time US national champion, Liu posted her decision on Instagram on Saturday. “I honestly never thought I would’ve accomplished as much as I did — LMAOO I’m so happy,” Liu wrote. “I feel so satisfied with how my skating career has gone. Now that I’m finally done with my goals in skating I’m going to be moving on with my life.” “This skating thing has taught me a lot more about life than
Tiger Woods was paired with 2010 British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa and Chile’s Joaquin Niemann for the first two rounds of the Masters in pairings released on Tuesday. Woods on Tuesday said that he plans to play in the 86th Masters, making a epic return only 14 months after suffering severe right leg injuries in an automobile accident. Woods spent three months in a hospital bed and more time in a wheelchair before graduating to crutches. He now thinks he can notonly walk the rolling Augusta National course for four rounds, but also give himself a chance to match
Finally back for opening day — and in a full house — the upstart Toronto Blue Jays on Friday tapped into their potent offense for the biggest season-opening comeback in more than seven decades as Lourdes Gurriel Jr doubled in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning to help erase a seven-run deficit to beat the Texas Rangers 10-8. “We never panic,” Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez said. “We know what we’re capable of and we trust in each other.” For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, a capacity crowd of 45,022 packed in to see Vladimir Guerrero Jr and