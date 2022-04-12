Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant on Sunday combined for 55 points as the Brooklyn Nets held off a rally from the Indiana Pacers to seal seventh place in the Eastern Conference and clinch home advantage for next week’s play-in.
The Nets’ final regular season game looked set to be a blowout for long periods as Brooklyn jumped out to an 18-point lead in the first half.
A dogged Pacers unit drew level at 89-89 with less than five minutes remaining in the third quarter before Brooklyn regrouped to pull clear and run out 134-126 winners.
Photo: AFP
The win means Brooklyn would face a home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers today, when a victory would see them enter directly into the playoffs as seventh seeds.
The Nets are to head into that showdown buoyed by the recent form of Irving and Durant.
Irving finished with 35 points, seven rebounds and five assists on Sunday, going 15-of-20 from the field.
Durant completed a triple double of 20 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high 16 assists, while Brooklyn had six players finish in double figures.
“It’s been an up and down last few weeks for us — winning some games, losing some games,” Durant said afterward. “I think we’re finding out who we are as a group and that’s always a good thing.”
A Brooklyn victory over Cleveland would see the Nets face the second-seeded Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
That crunch showdown — which would pit Irving against his former club — was made possible after the Celtics vaulted over the Milwaukee Bucks into second place in the standings.
The Celtics clinched the second seed after a 139-110 blowout of the Memphis Grizzlies in their final game on Sunday.
Celtics star Jayson Tatum led the rout with 31 points — making 11-of-14 from the field — in just 26 minutes on court. Jaylen Brown added 18 points with Al Horford scoring 13.
The Grizzlies, who had already clinched second place in the Western Conference, rested several of their first choice starting lineup.
The Celtics rise to the second seeding is all the more remarkable given their indifferent early season form. As recently as February, Boston were languishing in ninth place in the East, well outside the automatic playoff places.
“It was a tough one, I’m proud of my group and proud of how we responded throughout the season,” Tatum said afterward. “It didn’t start off well, but we managed to figure it out and we’ve been on a roll and hopefully we’ll keep it going through the playoffs.”
Milwaukee dropped to third in the Eastern Conference standings after their under-strength lineup was thumped 133-115 by the Cavaliers in Cleveland.
The Bucks were without key players Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis for the game, which was notable for a bizarre fleeting cameo by another mainstay Jrue Holiday.
Holiday came onto the court for the tipoff and promptly committed a foul after eight seconds before leaving the court without returning.
Reports said the brief appearance allowed him to collect a US$255,000 bonus included in his contract for featuring in 67 games this season.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was on Saturday killed when he was hit by a dump truck while he was walking on a southern Florida highway. Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Lieutenant Indiana Miranda confirmed the accident on westbound Interstate 595, saying that Haskins was pronounced dead at the scene. Miranda did not say why the 24-year-old Haskins was on the highway at the time. The accident caused the highway to be shut down for several hours. “He was just walking on the highway and got hit,” she said. Haskins’ death sparked an outpouring of grief from multiple corners of the NFL, particularly from the
Alysa Liu, an Olympian and world championships bronze medalist, is retiring from competitive figure skating at the age of 16. Considered the future of US women’s skating and already a two-time US national champion, Liu posted her decision on Instagram on Saturday. “I honestly never thought I would’ve accomplished as much as I did — LMAOO I’m so happy,” Liu wrote. “I feel so satisfied with how my skating career has gone. Now that I’m finally done with my goals in skating I’m going to be moving on with my life.” “This skating thing has taught me a lot more about life than
Tiger Woods was paired with 2010 British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa and Chile’s Joaquin Niemann for the first two rounds of the Masters in pairings released on Tuesday. Woods on Tuesday said that he plans to play in the 86th Masters, making a epic return only 14 months after suffering severe right leg injuries in an automobile accident. Woods spent three months in a hospital bed and more time in a wheelchair before graduating to crutches. He now thinks he can notonly walk the rolling Augusta National course for four rounds, but also give himself a chance to match
Finally back for opening day — and in a full house — the upstart Toronto Blue Jays on Friday tapped into their potent offense for the biggest season-opening comeback in more than seven decades as Lourdes Gurriel Jr doubled in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning to help erase a seven-run deficit to beat the Texas Rangers 10-8. “We never panic,” Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez said. “We know what we’re capable of and we trust in each other.” For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, a capacity crowd of 45,022 packed in to see Vladimir Guerrero Jr and