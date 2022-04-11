SPORTS BRIEFS

BOXING

Chen Nien-chin wins gold

After a challenging three-round bout, Taiwan’s Chen Nien-chin took gold in the Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament women’s 69kg welterweight final in Phuket on Saturday. The 24-year-old Hualien native secured her place in the final after outboxing Ariane Nicholson of New Zealand 5-0 in the semi-finals. On Saturday, Chen fought Thai boxer Baison Manikon at the Angsana Convention and Exhibition Space. In the third round, Manikon threw multiple close quarter exchanges, but Chen was able to counter and take gold in the first international boxing exhibition of the year.

SOCCER

Ronaldo apologizes to fan

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has apologized after he appeared to knock a cellphone out of a supporter’s hand following his side’s 1-0 defeat at Everton on Saturday. Footage emerged on social media of Ronaldo appearing to swipe his hand toward the ground as he walked off the pitch and headed for the tunnel at Goodison Park. Eyewitnesses said the 37-year-old had knocked a fan’s phone out of their hand and it smashed to the ground. Ronaldo took to Instagram to apologize for the incident. “It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing ... I would like to apologise for my outburst,” Ronaldo wrote.

BOXING

Barty writes kids’ books

After retiring from professional tennis, former world No. 1 Ash Barty is to open a new chapter in her life with the release of a series of children’s books later this year. The Australian, who last month decided to call time on her tennis career at the age of 25, told News Corp that she would release a six-book Little Ash series, with many stories based on her real-life experiences and her family. The book is to be published by HarperCollins and hit shelves from July. “This project has been so much fun and something I have always wanted to do,” Barty said yesterday. A second book project, a memoir of Barty’s life and sporting journey, is to be released by the same publisher in November.

BASKETBALL

NBA fines three over fight

The NBA on Saturday fined three players a total of US$50,000 for their roles in Thursday night’s on-court altercation between the Orlando Magic and hosts the Charlotte Hornets. Magic forward Admiral Schofield was fined US$20,000, while Magic center Robin Lopez and Hornets center Montrezl Harrell were fined US$15,000 each. All three players received technical fouls and were ejected with 7 minutes, 45 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of Charlotte’s 128-101 victory. The incident began when Charlotte’s Jalen McDaniels fouled Orlando’s R.J. Hampton on a drive to the basket and the pair had to be separated. “Lopez escalated the incident when he aggressively approached and made contact with the Hornets’ PJ Washington, who was acting as a peacemaker between Hampton and McDaniels,” read a statement issued by the office of NBA president of league operations Byron Spruell. “Harrell, who then made contact with Lopez, was shoved forcefully in the back by Schofield. Both Schofield and Harrell were deemed to have further escalated the incident.”