BOXING
Chen Nien-chin wins gold
After a challenging three-round bout, Taiwan’s Chen Nien-chin took gold in the Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament women’s 69kg welterweight final in Phuket on Saturday. The 24-year-old Hualien native secured her place in the final after outboxing Ariane Nicholson of New Zealand 5-0 in the semi-finals. On Saturday, Chen fought Thai boxer Baison Manikon at the Angsana Convention and Exhibition Space. In the third round, Manikon threw multiple close quarter exchanges, but Chen was able to counter and take gold in the first international boxing exhibition of the year.
SOCCER
Ronaldo apologizes to fan
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has apologized after he appeared to knock a cellphone out of a supporter’s hand following his side’s 1-0 defeat at Everton on Saturday. Footage emerged on social media of Ronaldo appearing to swipe his hand toward the ground as he walked off the pitch and headed for the tunnel at Goodison Park. Eyewitnesses said the 37-year-old had knocked a fan’s phone out of their hand and it smashed to the ground. Ronaldo took to Instagram to apologize for the incident. “It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing ... I would like to apologise for my outburst,” Ronaldo wrote.
BOXING
Barty writes kids’ books
After retiring from professional tennis, former world No. 1 Ash Barty is to open a new chapter in her life with the release of a series of children’s books later this year. The Australian, who last month decided to call time on her tennis career at the age of 25, told News Corp that she would release a six-book Little Ash series, with many stories based on her real-life experiences and her family. The book is to be published by HarperCollins and hit shelves from July. “This project has been so much fun and something I have always wanted to do,” Barty said yesterday. A second book project, a memoir of Barty’s life and sporting journey, is to be released by the same publisher in November.
BASKETBALL
NBA fines three over fight
The NBA on Saturday fined three players a total of US$50,000 for their roles in Thursday night’s on-court altercation between the Orlando Magic and hosts the Charlotte Hornets. Magic forward Admiral Schofield was fined US$20,000, while Magic center Robin Lopez and Hornets center Montrezl Harrell were fined US$15,000 each. All three players received technical fouls and were ejected with 7 minutes, 45 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of Charlotte’s 128-101 victory. The incident began when Charlotte’s Jalen McDaniels fouled Orlando’s R.J. Hampton on a drive to the basket and the pair had to be separated. “Lopez escalated the incident when he aggressively approached and made contact with the Hornets’ PJ Washington, who was acting as a peacemaker between Hampton and McDaniels,” read a statement issued by the office of NBA president of league operations Byron Spruell. “Harrell, who then made contact with Lopez, was shoved forcefully in the back by Schofield. Both Schofield and Harrell were deemed to have further escalated the incident.”
Tiger Woods was paired with 2010 British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa and Chile’s Joaquin Niemann for the first two rounds of the Masters in pairings released on Tuesday. Woods on Tuesday said that he plans to play in the 86th Masters, making a epic return only 14 months after suffering severe right leg injuries in an automobile accident. Woods spent three months in a hospital bed and more time in a wheelchair before graduating to crutches. He now thinks he can notonly walk the rolling Augusta National course for four rounds, but also give himself a chance to match
YOUNGEST CHAMPION: Teenager Carlos Alcaraz received a congratulatory call from Spain’s King Felipe VI and a message from his idol Rafael Nadal Carlos Alcaraz believes watching boyhood idol Rafael Nadal helped him become the the youngest ever Miami Open champion. Alcaraz, who turns 19 next month, on Sunday showed why many believe he is the hottest young prospect in men’s tennis with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over world No. 8 Casper Ruud of Norway to land a first ATP Masters crown. Only two men have won titles at that level at a younger age — Michael Chang, who was 18 years and five months old when he won in Toronto in 1990, and Rafael Nadal, 18 years and 10 months when he was victorious
Tiger Woods on Thursday described his first competitive round of golf in 508 days as painful and positive after pushing himself to an opening-round one-under 71 at the Masters and into the battle for a record-equaling sixth Green Jacket. Fourteen months after a career-threatening traffic accident there is still a long painful road ahead for the 46-year-old if he is to match Jack Nicklaus’ victories at the Masters. To do that he will need to negotiate three more punishing rounds on Augusta National’s undulating layout, as well as hours of ice baths and physiotherapy, but that is the price he must pay
Finally back for opening day — and in a full house — the upstart Toronto Blue Jays on Friday tapped into their potent offense for the biggest season-opening comeback in more than seven decades as Lourdes Gurriel Jr doubled in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning to help erase a seven-run deficit to beat the Texas Rangers 10-8. “We never panic,” Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez said. “We know what we’re capable of and we trust in each other.” For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, a capacity crowd of 45,022 packed in to see Vladimir Guerrero Jr and