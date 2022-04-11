Alysa Liu, an Olympian and world championships bronze medalist, is retiring from competitive figure skating at the age of 16.
Considered the future of US women’s skating and already a two-time US national champion, Liu posted her decision on Instagram on Saturday.
“I honestly never thought I would’ve accomplished as much as I did — LMAOO I’m so happy,” Liu wrote. “I feel so satisfied with how my skating career has gone. Now that I’m finally done with my goals in skating I’m going to be moving on with my life.”
Photo: EPA-EFE
“This skating thing has taught me a lot more about life than I anticipated. I’m really glad I skated,” Liu added.
Using the triple axel that few US women have landed successfully, Liu won her first national title in 2019 at the age of 13 — and repeated it the next year.
However, she was too young to compete internationally at the senior level and remained a force as a junior, getting comfortable with quadruple jumps as well.
She lost to Bradie Tennell and Mariah Bell at the past two national championships, but made the Olympic team despite having to withdraw from the trials when she tested positive for COVID-19.
Liu recovered in time to skate at the Beijing Winter Olympics in which she landed seven triple jumps in her free skate to finish seventh overall.
She then came in third behind Kaori Sakamoto of Japan and Loena Hendrickx of Belgium at a world championships without the Russians.
Now, Liu is done.
“I started skating when I was five so that’s about 11 years on the ice and it’s been an insane 11 years,” she posted from Japan, where she was appearing in the Stars on Ice tour.
“A lot of good and a lot of bad, but that’s just how it is. I’ve made so many friends, and so, so, sooo many good memories that I’ll have for the rest of my life,” Liu wrote.
