Wearing the names of heavily bombarded cities on their jerseys, Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk opened a series of charity games on a government-backed Global Tour for Peace with a 1-0 loss at Super League Greece 1 leaders Olympiakos on Saturday.
The tour aims to raise money for Ukraine’s military in the war against Russia, and also help Ukrainian refugees displaced by the war.
Shakhtar are also to play Fenerbahce, Hajduk Split and Lechia Gdansk, with other opponents still to be confirmed. Clubs around Europe have been offering to play matches against Ukrainian clubs and host youth players after soccer in the country was shut down when Russia invaded in February.
Photo: AFP
Shakhtar were already displaced from their original home of Donetsk in 2014.
At Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus, Greece, on Saturday, Shakhtar players replaced their names on the back of their jerseys with those of cities bombarded by Russian forces, including Mariupol.
“The names of those cities, where so many people died, will remain forever in our hearts. The guys were crying in the locker room after the game,” Shakhtar captain Taras Stepanenko said. “We thank Olympiakos for giving us the opportunity to play the game... We hope we passed our message against war and for peace.”
Shakhtar, which had been playing in Lviv and Kharkiv before the war, had not played a game since December, and Stepanenko said his team did well given the lack of preparation.
All the team’s foreign players have been released and replaced by players from the youth academy, Stepanenko said.
A lively contingent of Ukrainians occupied one end of the stadium, but the opposite end, where Olympiakos hardcore fans normally sit, was empty. Their official fan club, called Gate 7, boycotted the match, saying that it “refused to take sides” and “play political games.”
A small section of seats was filled with 176 teddy bears and other children’s toys in memory of the 176 children who, Ukraine said on Saturday, have died in the war.
Tiger Woods was paired with 2010 British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa and Chile’s Joaquin Niemann for the first two rounds of the Masters in pairings released on Tuesday. Woods on Tuesday said that he plans to play in the 86th Masters, making a epic return only 14 months after suffering severe right leg injuries in an automobile accident. Woods spent three months in a hospital bed and more time in a wheelchair before graduating to crutches. He now thinks he can notonly walk the rolling Augusta National course for four rounds, but also give himself a chance to match
YOUNGEST CHAMPION: Teenager Carlos Alcaraz received a congratulatory call from Spain’s King Felipe VI and a message from his idol Rafael Nadal Carlos Alcaraz believes watching boyhood idol Rafael Nadal helped him become the the youngest ever Miami Open champion. Alcaraz, who turns 19 next month, on Sunday showed why many believe he is the hottest young prospect in men’s tennis with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over world No. 8 Casper Ruud of Norway to land a first ATP Masters crown. Only two men have won titles at that level at a younger age — Michael Chang, who was 18 years and five months old when he won in Toronto in 1990, and Rafael Nadal, 18 years and 10 months when he was victorious
Tiger Woods on Thursday described his first competitive round of golf in 508 days as painful and positive after pushing himself to an opening-round one-under 71 at the Masters and into the battle for a record-equaling sixth Green Jacket. Fourteen months after a career-threatening traffic accident there is still a long painful road ahead for the 46-year-old if he is to match Jack Nicklaus’ victories at the Masters. To do that he will need to negotiate three more punishing rounds on Augusta National’s undulating layout, as well as hours of ice baths and physiotherapy, but that is the price he must pay
Finally back for opening day — and in a full house — the upstart Toronto Blue Jays on Friday tapped into their potent offense for the biggest season-opening comeback in more than seven decades as Lourdes Gurriel Jr doubled in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning to help erase a seven-run deficit to beat the Texas Rangers 10-8. “We never panic,” Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez said. “We know what we’re capable of and we trust in each other.” For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, a capacity crowd of 45,022 packed in to see Vladimir Guerrero Jr and