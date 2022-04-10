The Canterbury Crusaders yesterday clung to a three-point lead for 33 minutes to beat the Wellington Hurricanes 24-21 in a match of seven lead changes in Super Rugby Pacific.
There were six lead changes alone in the first half and only two scoring plays in the second, which outweighed the first for drama.
The excitement persisted until the last minute when the Hurricanes had a penalty that would have allowed them to level the match at 24-24 and take it to golden-point extra time.
However, they instead kicked for touch in the hope of a match-winning try.
The Crusaders contested the lineout and wrestled the ball from the Hurricanes in what seemed an obvious penalty offense.
However, the referee instead blew the whistle for a scrum and then for fulltime, leaving the Crusaders with a contentious win.
“I’m lost for words,” Hurricanes captain Ardie Savea said. “We came out here and wanted to prove a point against the Crusaders, who are the best team in this competition. Without sounding disrespectful, I’d just like the officials to demand better.”
In other games yesterday, the Blues beat the Waikato Chiefs 25-0 in Auckland, although the visitors were denied three times by the video referee, and the Brumbies beat the Fijian Drua 33-12.
Additional reporting by staff writer
Tiger Woods was paired with 2010 British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa and Chile’s Joaquin Niemann for the first two rounds of the Masters in pairings released on Tuesday. Woods on Tuesday said that he plans to play in the 86th Masters, making a epic return only 14 months after suffering severe right leg injuries in an automobile accident. Woods spent three months in a hospital bed and more time in a wheelchair before graduating to crutches. He now thinks he can notonly walk the rolling Augusta National course for four rounds, but also give himself a chance to match
YOUNGEST CHAMPION: Teenager Carlos Alcaraz received a congratulatory call from Spain’s King Felipe VI and a message from his idol Rafael Nadal Carlos Alcaraz believes watching boyhood idol Rafael Nadal helped him become the the youngest ever Miami Open champion. Alcaraz, who turns 19 next month, on Sunday showed why many believe he is the hottest young prospect in men’s tennis with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over world No. 8 Casper Ruud of Norway to land a first ATP Masters crown. Only two men have won titles at that level at a younger age — Michael Chang, who was 18 years and five months old when he won in Toronto in 1990, and Rafael Nadal, 18 years and 10 months when he was victorious
Tiger Woods on Thursday described his first competitive round of golf in 508 days as painful and positive after pushing himself to an opening-round one-under 71 at the Masters and into the battle for a record-equaling sixth Green Jacket. Fourteen months after a career-threatening traffic accident there is still a long painful road ahead for the 46-year-old if he is to match Jack Nicklaus’ victories at the Masters. To do that he will need to negotiate three more punishing rounds on Augusta National’s undulating layout, as well as hours of ice baths and physiotherapy, but that is the price he must pay
Finally back for opening day — and in a full house — the upstart Toronto Blue Jays on Friday tapped into their potent offense for the biggest season-opening comeback in more than seven decades as Lourdes Gurriel Jr doubled in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning to help erase a seven-run deficit to beat the Texas Rangers 10-8. “We never panic,” Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez said. “We know what we’re capable of and we trust in each other.” For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, a capacity crowd of 45,022 packed in to see Vladimir Guerrero Jr and