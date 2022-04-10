Crusaders beat the Hurricanes after controversial finish

AP, WELLINGTON





The Canterbury Crusaders yesterday clung to a three-point lead for 33 minutes to beat the Wellington Hurricanes 24-21 in a match of seven lead changes in Super Rugby Pacific.

There were six lead changes alone in the first half and only two scoring plays in the second, which outweighed the first for drama.

The excitement persisted until the last minute when the Hurricanes had a penalty that would have allowed them to level the match at 24-24 and take it to golden-point extra time.

However, they instead kicked for touch in the hope of a match-winning try.

The Crusaders contested the lineout and wrestled the ball from the Hurricanes in what seemed an obvious penalty offense.

However, the referee instead blew the whistle for a scrum and then for fulltime, leaving the Crusaders with a contentious win.

“I’m lost for words,” Hurricanes captain Ardie Savea said. “We came out here and wanted to prove a point against the Crusaders, who are the best team in this competition. Without sounding disrespectful, I’d just like the officials to demand better.”

In other games yesterday, the Blues beat the Waikato Chiefs 25-0 in Auckland, although the visitors were denied three times by the video referee, and the Brumbies beat the Fijian Drua 33-12.

Additional reporting by staff writer