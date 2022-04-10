Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has welcomed the prospect of Porsche and Audi entering Formula One, declaring a potential link-up with the brands as “eye-wateringly exciting.”
The Volkswagen Group on Thursday confirmed plans for an entry once technical regulations to make the sport more sustainable are set.
There has long been speculation about potential partnerships between existing teams, and the Audi and Porsche brands, with former champions Red Bull and McLaren mentioned in particular.
Photo: AFP
Horner said it now made sense for Red Bull to engage in “more detailed discussions” with Volkswagen given more clarity from the automaker about its plans.
“It’s exciting for Formula One, it’s exciting for Porsche and Audi, and a potential link-up with Red Bull would be eye-wateringly exciting,” he told reporters at the Australian Grand Prix yesterday. “Now, where we are on our journey, it’s non-dependent on an OEM [original equipment manufacturer] coming in and partnering with the team, but, of course, it would be very logical to hold those discussions.”
Red Bull have set up their own powertrain company to take over from Honda, who formally withdrew at the end of last season, but are still assembling the units and providing trackside support.
McLaren, Aston Martin and Williams all use Mercedes power units at present, with the latter two also seen as potential Audi partners.
Audi and McLaren denied reports last year that a partnership had already been formed.
On the track, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc claimed pole for today’s Australian Grand Prix ahead of title rival Max Verstappen and in the process broke Lewis Hamilton’s stranglehold on the grid in Melbourne.
Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez is on the second row after coming in third ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris.
Mercedes’ Hamilton, who has been the pole-sitter eight times in Melbourne, including the past six in a row at Albert Park, is to start in fifth.
It is a second pole of the year for Leclerc after the season-opening race in Bahrain, where he went on to win.
He knocked out his rivals with a flying lap at the death of 1 minute, 17.868 seconds, fractionally ahead of Red Bull’s world champion Verstappen, who won in Saudi Arabia two weeks ago.
“It felt good. Even more because it’s a track where I’ve always struggled in the past, in [Qualifying 3] I managed to put everything together, so it feels great, very happy,” Leclerc said.
Veteran Fernando Alonso, who has been quick all weekend in the Alpine, had to settle for 10th after crashing at turn 11, saying on the radio that he could not shift down gears.
It was a dismal day for four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, who sent his Aston Martin into a wall at high speed in the final practice and completed just three laps in qualifying.
He finished 18th to cap a miserable time for the German, who missed the opening two races of the year with COVID-19, had an engine failure on Friday and was fined 5,000 euros (US$5,437) after riding a moped on the track.
Tiger Woods was paired with 2010 British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa and Chile’s Joaquin Niemann for the first two rounds of the Masters in pairings released on Tuesday. Woods on Tuesday said that he plans to play in the 86th Masters, making a epic return only 14 months after suffering severe right leg injuries in an automobile accident. Woods spent three months in a hospital bed and more time in a wheelchair before graduating to crutches. He now thinks he can notonly walk the rolling Augusta National course for four rounds, but also give himself a chance to match
YOUNGEST CHAMPION: Teenager Carlos Alcaraz received a congratulatory call from Spain’s King Felipe VI and a message from his idol Rafael Nadal Carlos Alcaraz believes watching boyhood idol Rafael Nadal helped him become the the youngest ever Miami Open champion. Alcaraz, who turns 19 next month, on Sunday showed why many believe he is the hottest young prospect in men’s tennis with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over world No. 8 Casper Ruud of Norway to land a first ATP Masters crown. Only two men have won titles at that level at a younger age — Michael Chang, who was 18 years and five months old when he won in Toronto in 1990, and Rafael Nadal, 18 years and 10 months when he was victorious
Tiger Woods on Thursday described his first competitive round of golf in 508 days as painful and positive after pushing himself to an opening-round one-under 71 at the Masters and into the battle for a record-equaling sixth Green Jacket. Fourteen months after a career-threatening traffic accident there is still a long painful road ahead for the 46-year-old if he is to match Jack Nicklaus’ victories at the Masters. To do that he will need to negotiate three more punishing rounds on Augusta National’s undulating layout, as well as hours of ice baths and physiotherapy, but that is the price he must pay
Finally back for opening day — and in a full house — the upstart Toronto Blue Jays on Friday tapped into their potent offense for the biggest season-opening comeback in more than seven decades as Lourdes Gurriel Jr doubled in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning to help erase a seven-run deficit to beat the Texas Rangers 10-8. “We never panic,” Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez said. “We know what we’re capable of and we trust in each other.” For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, a capacity crowd of 45,022 packed in to see Vladimir Guerrero Jr and