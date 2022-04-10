Red Bull eye partnerships

Reuters and AFP, MELBOURNE, Australia





Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has welcomed the prospect of Porsche and Audi entering Formula One, declaring a potential link-up with the brands as “eye-wateringly exciting.”

The Volkswagen Group on Thursday confirmed plans for an entry once technical regulations to make the sport more sustainable are set.

There has long been speculation about potential partnerships between existing teams, and the Audi and Porsche brands, with former champions Red Bull and McLaren mentioned in particular.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc takes part in qualifying at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne yesterday ahead of today’s Australian Grand Prix. Photo: AFP

Horner said it now made sense for Red Bull to engage in “more detailed discussions” with Volkswagen given more clarity from the automaker about its plans.

“It’s exciting for Formula One, it’s exciting for Porsche and Audi, and a potential link-up with Red Bull would be eye-wateringly exciting,” he told reporters at the Australian Grand Prix yesterday. “Now, where we are on our journey, it’s non-dependent on an OEM [original equipment manufacturer] coming in and partnering with the team, but, of course, it would be very logical to hold those discussions.”

Red Bull have set up their own powertrain company to take over from Honda, who formally withdrew at the end of last season, but are still assembling the units and providing trackside support.

McLaren, Aston Martin and Williams all use Mercedes power units at present, with the latter two also seen as potential Audi partners.

Audi and McLaren denied reports last year that a partnership had already been formed.

On the track, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc claimed pole for today’s Australian Grand Prix ahead of title rival Max Verstappen and in the process broke Lewis Hamilton’s stranglehold on the grid in Melbourne.

Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez is on the second row after coming in third ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris.

Mercedes’ Hamilton, who has been the pole-sitter eight times in Melbourne, including the past six in a row at Albert Park, is to start in fifth.

It is a second pole of the year for Leclerc after the season-opening race in Bahrain, where he went on to win.

He knocked out his rivals with a flying lap at the death of 1 minute, 17.868 seconds, fractionally ahead of Red Bull’s world champion Verstappen, who won in Saudi Arabia two weeks ago.

“It felt good. Even more because it’s a track where I’ve always struggled in the past, in [Qualifying 3] I managed to put everything together, so it feels great, very happy,” Leclerc said.

Veteran Fernando Alonso, who has been quick all weekend in the Alpine, had to settle for 10th after crashing at turn 11, saying on the radio that he could not shift down gears.

It was a dismal day for four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, who sent his Aston Martin into a wall at high speed in the final practice and completed just three laps in qualifying.

He finished 18th to cap a miserable time for the German, who missed the opening two races of the year with COVID-19, had an engine failure on Friday and was fined 5,000 euros (US$5,437) after riding a moped on the track.