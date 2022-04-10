Blue Jays finish a historic rally

AP, TORONTO





Finally back for opening day — and in a full house — the upstart Toronto Blue Jays on Friday tapped into their potent offense for the biggest season-opening comeback in more than seven decades as Lourdes Gurriel Jr doubled in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning to help erase a seven-run deficit to beat the Texas Rangers 10-8.

“We never panic,” Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez said. “We know what we’re capable of and we trust in each other.”

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, a capacity crowd of 45,022 packed in to see Vladimir Guerrero Jr and the Jays in Toronto.

Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Teoscar Hernandez, second right, slides into home plate during their MLB game against the Texas Rangers at the Rogers Centre in Toronto on Friday. Photo: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY

They erupted when a video review ruled Hernandez beat catcher Mitch Garver’s tag at the plate on Gurriel’s double, putting Toronto ahead 9-8 after trailing 7-0.

“I felt like I got my feet into home plate and he tagged me on top, but it was really close,” Hernandez said. “I couldn’t tell. Luckily I got safe. There’s not a better moment in a game like that.”

Even though shortstop Corey Seager’s relay throw beat Hernandez to the plate, Rangers manager Chris Woodward did not fault Garver for not getting the tag down more quickly.

“If he had attacked that ball, it may have been a tough hop to catch, so he secured the baseball first,” Woodward said. “It was an inch, out or safe. I thought he did a pretty good job.”

The most recent team to win their first game after trailing by at least seven runs were the 1950 New York Yankees, who trailed 9-0 before beating the Boston Red Sox 15-10 at Fenway Park, Elias Sports Bureau data showed.

The only other team to overcome a seven-run deficit in their season-opening game were the 1901 Detroit Tigers, who erased a 10-run gap to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 14-13.

Blue Jays right-hander Adam Cimber (1-0) pitched one inning for the win, despite allowing Adolis Garcia’s tying home run in the seventh.

Yimi Garcia worked the eighth and Jordan Romano finished for his first save.

Gurriel’s winning hit came off Rangers right-hander Dennis Santana (0-1), who allowed one run in 1-1/3 innings.

Hernandez hit a tying, three-run home run off right-hander Josh Sborz in the fifth and Danny Jansen gave the Blue Jays some insurance with a solo blast off righty Greg Holland in the eighth.

The Rangers chased right-hander Jose Berrios in the first, scoring four runs before Toronto’s No. 1 starter could record his second out, then added two more runs in the second against left-hander Tayler Saucedo on Garver’s two-run homer.

Berrios retired just one of the seven batters he faced, allowing four runs and three hits, including Brad Miller’s leadoff homer.

Berrios walked two and struck out none. He threw 34 pitches, 18 strikes, in the shortest outing of his career.

“I was trying to be too perfect, like too nasty, and I didn’t throw the ball over the plate,” Berrios said.

Nataniel Lowe’s RBI single off Trent Thornton in the fourth gave Texas a 7-0 lead.

Toronto scored three runs off right-hander Jon Gray in the fourth and tied it on Hernandez’s two-out homer.

Making his Rangers debut after seven seasons with Colorado, Gray allowed three runs, all earned, in four innings before leaving after a blister on his middle finger cracked open.

“I kind of blame myself for not covering it up or doing something with it,” Gray said. “I understand. I don’t want it to get worse. I’d hate to miss the next start. I totally understand coming out there.”

Santiago Espinal gave Toronto an 8-7 lead with an RBI double off Sborz in the sixth.

In other games on Friday, it was:

‧ Angels 6, Astros 13

‧ Braves 7, Reds 6

‧ Diamondbacks 0, Padres 3

‧ Giants 6, Marlins 5, 10i

‧ Nationals 3, Mets 7

‧ Phillies 9, Athletics 5

‧ Rays 2, Orioles 1

‧ Rockies 3, Dodgers 5

‧ Tigers 5, White Sox 4

‧ Twins 1, Mariners 2

‧ Yankees 6, Red Sox 5, 11i

‧ Cubs-Brewers, postponed