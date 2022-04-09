Highlanders end six-game losing streak

AP, DUNEDIN, New Zealand





The Dunedin, New Zealand-based Highlanders yesterday ended a six-match losing streak at the start of the Super Rugby Pacific season with a 35-17 victory over Moana Pasifika.

Starting hooker Andrew Makalio scored a try and Rhys Marshall — Makalio’s early replacement — added two more as the Highlanders scored several tries from lineouts.

In total, the Highlanders scored six tries to Moana Pasifika’s two to take a bonus point from their first home win since June last year.

Moana Pasifika were punished 16-5 in the penalty count and conceded the first seven penalties of the second half as the Highlanders took control after leading 17-10 at halftime.

In addition, they had two players sent to the sin bin, one in each half.

The Highlanders were able to take charge of the match with a kicking game that gave them field position and strong forward play that allowed them to profit from set-pieces.

Their scrum won repeated penalties and their lineout set the platform for rolling mauls that led to tries.

“We had a real plan about our forwards having a big game tonight and they were outstanding,” Highlanders captain Aaron Smith said. “They stayed in the fight and got us that win.”

“The backs wanted to back them up through our kicking plan, but the forwards really rolled their sleeves up, went to the trenches and it was outstanding,” he said.

The first half was closely contested and Moana Pasifika were able to hit back when the Highlanders scored.

The Highlanders’ first try came after only three minutes and from an attacking lineout. Flyhalf Mitch Hunt dodged the defenders and sent a long pass to Mosese Dawai, who dived over in the corner.

Moana Pasifika hit back quickly, first with a penalty to flyhalf Christian Leali’ifano, then with a try to Levi Aumua to take the lead for the first time.

Makalio scored in the 32nd minute to wrest back the lead for the Highlanders.

The match turned significantly on a moment just before halftime when Makalio came close to scoring again, but the Highlanders escaped and Aaron Smith created a second try for Dawai.

A penalty from a scrum gave the Highlanders the lineout from which Marshall scored his first try.

Moana Pasifika again replied, forcing a turnover near the Highlanders line and Leali’ifano threw a pass which hung in the air and which Tima Fainga’anuku ran onto to score.

Folau Fakatava ran around an attacking maul to score the Highlanders’ next try and Marshall added his second from a lineout drive to complete the victory.

In yesterday’s other match, the Melbourne Rebels held on to defeat the Western Force 22-21 at HBF Park in Perth, Australia.

Additional reporting by staff writer