A second-half equalizer by Ferran Torres on Thursday rescued Barcelona as the Spanish giants were held to a 1-1 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final.
Frankfurt, who had Brazilian defender Tuta sent off for a second booking late on, took the lead when Ansgar Knauff hit the top corner with a curling long-range shot just after halftime.
Barcelona had a let off when referee Srdjan Jovanovic reversed his decision to award a penalty when captain Sergio Busquets brought down Rafael Borre and they fought back when Torres tapped in after combining with Frenkie de Jong in the 66th minute.
Photo: AP
“To go behind, but end up drawing might end up a very valuable result for the second leg,” Torres said. “Frankfurt were tough — they made things difficult. The main thing was that we were patient and the reward was that we got a good equalizer.”
Torres’ equalizer makes them favorites for the return leg at the Camp Nou on Thursday next week.
“We put in a superb performance and didn’t allow them much in the entire 90 minutes,” Frankfurt scorer Knauff said. “It’s almost a bit annoying that we didn’t hold on for the win, but anything is possible for the second leg.”
A sell-out home crowd of 48,000 created a highly-charged atmosphere. It inspired Frankfurt to create 18 shots on goal to Barcelona’s seven.
There was a huge roar from the Frankfurt crowd when the referee pointed to the penalty spot after Busquets brought down Borre on 38 minutes as the Colombia striker tried to pounce on a loose ball.
The penalty decision was reversed after a video assistant referee (VAR) review, but the hosts went ahead soon after halftime.
Barcelona cleared a corner only as far as Knauff, who unleashed a dipping half-volley just out of reach of goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
Barcelona equalized when substitutes Ousmane Dembele and De Jong combined before the latter teed-up Torres to fire home.
Frankfurt were reduced to 10 men for the final 12 minutes when Tuta picked up a second booking for a mistimed challenge on Pedri.
“It was difficult to get a grip on the game, they defended well and didn’t give us much space,” Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said. “We were better in the second half, they attacked us on the counter and they had their chance.We will have our fans behind us for the return to hopefully put us in the semi-finals.”
Elsewhere, Jarrod Bowen scored as West Ham United battled to a 1-1 draw at home to Olympique Lyonnais after Aaron Cresswell was sent off just before halftime for a foul on Moussa Dembele.
West Ham, playing in a European quarter-final for the first time in 41 years, went ahead in the 52nd minute when Bowen pounced on an error by Jerome Boateng.
Tanguy Ndombele, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, leveled for Lyon 14 minutes later.
“I thought the red card was cheap, if I’m really honest,” Bowen told BT Sport.
In Portugal, Abel Ruiz hit a fine goal in the 40th minute as SC Braga defeated Rangers 1-0.
Braga were unfortunate not to have won by more after Ricardo Horta hit the post, while the same player had a 25th-minute goal chalked off by VAR for a foul on Ryan Jack in the buildup.
“We should have scored more than one goal in the first half,” Ruiz said. “Rangers defend very well. It will be a difficult match in Scotland and 1-0 is not a great advantage, but we will go there to win.”
An own-goal by Davide Zappacosta just before the hour mark allowed RB Leipzig to salvage a 1-1 draw at home to Atalanta BC.
Luis Muriel gave the Italian side a 17th-minute lead with a powerful drive that beat goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.
Both sides hit the woodwork before Leipzig’s Andre Silva missed a penalty after Christopher Nkunku had been brought down in the penalty area.
Moments later, the hosts got on the score sheet when, under pressure from Willi Orban, the unfortunate Zappacosta managed to push the ball past his own goalkeeper.
Tiger Woods was paired with 2010 British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa and Chile’s Joaquin Niemann for the first two rounds of the Masters in pairings released on Tuesday. Woods on Tuesday said that he plans to play in the 86th Masters, making a epic return only 14 months after suffering severe right leg injuries in an automobile accident. Woods spent three months in a hospital bed and more time in a wheelchair before graduating to crutches. He now thinks he can notonly walk the rolling Augusta National course for four rounds, but also give himself a chance to match
YOUNGEST CHAMPION: Teenager Carlos Alcaraz received a congratulatory call from Spain’s King Felipe VI and a message from his idol Rafael Nadal Carlos Alcaraz believes watching boyhood idol Rafael Nadal helped him become the the youngest ever Miami Open champion. Alcaraz, who turns 19 next month, on Sunday showed why many believe he is the hottest young prospect in men’s tennis with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over world No. 8 Casper Ruud of Norway to land a first ATP Masters crown. Only two men have won titles at that level at a younger age — Michael Chang, who was 18 years and five months old when he won in Toronto in 1990, and Rafael Nadal, 18 years and 10 months when he was victorious
HONORS FOR TWO: Yang’s gold was also a special moment for Taiwan’s representative to Turkey Volkan Huang, who had the opportunity to award the judoka with the gold Taiwanese Olympic judo medalist Yang Yung-wei on Friday added another grand slam gold to his collection after beating former world champion Lukhumi Chkhvimiani of Georgia with a drop shoulder throw in the men’s under-60kg final at the Antalya Grand Slam in Turkey. Yang, who won silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and gold at the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam last year, scored with a seoi nage (shoulder throw), in the last minute and 32 seconds for waza-ari (the second-highest score in the three-tier system), which gave him the win. Solidifying his second grand slam gold since the Olympics, Yang let out a
Transgender cyclist Emily Bridges provided British Cycling and governing body International Cycling Union (UCI) with evidence that she was eligible to compete at yesterday’s National Omnium Championships and was not clear about why she had been excluded from the event, she said. Bridges had been due to compete in her first women’s event in Derby, but British Cycling on Wednesday said they had been informed by the UCI that she would not be eligible to participate under their current guidelines. “No one should have to choose between who they are, and participating in the sport that they love,” Bridges said in a