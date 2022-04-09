Shohei Ohtani was outstanding for five innings on the mound, and he looked dangerous all night at the plate, but Framber Valdez and his Houston Astros were just a bit better everywhere while extending a remarkable decade of opening-day dominance.
Valdez on Thursday outpitched Ohtani with 6-2/3 innings of two-hit ball, as the Astros tied the longest opening day winning streak in MLB history with a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.
Alex Bregman had an early RBI single and a late homer as the Astros won their 10th straight season opener. That matches the mark posted in the late 19th century by the Boston Beaneaters — now the Atlanta Braves.
Photo: AFP
Valdez (1-0) was nearly untouchable in the late-blooming lefty’s first career start in April, striking out six. He retired 15 straight Angels after Matt Duffy’s single in the second, and exited only after Duffy’s soft infield single in the seventh inning.
“That guy, he’s a beast,” Houston catcher Martin Maldonado said. “He goes out there and he doesn’t talk too much. He just executes pitches.”
Valdez’s lead nearly slipped away in the seventh when Anthony Rendon just missed a go-ahead homer down the left-field line.
“When I saw the ball flying in the air, I got mad with myself that I didn’t make my best pitch,” said Valdez, who got Rendon to ground into a double play on the next pitch. “I just took a deep breath and threw my best pitch.”
Houston manager Dusty Baker had a different perspective on Rendon’s fly.
“We were all blowing that ball foul,” he said.
Ohtani (0-1) struck out nine while pitching one-run ball into the fifth inning for the Angels, who lost their season opener for the eighth time in nine years.
Last season’s American League Most Valuable Player went none for four at the plate.
Michael Brantley doubled and scored on Bregman’s single off Ohtani in the third inning. Bregman and Yordan Alvarez then homered off new Angels reliever Ryan Tepera in the eighth.
Los Angeles finally scored in the eighth inning when Alvarez could not make a diving stab of David Fletcher’s two-out triple to left, but Hector Neris retired Ohtani on a high fly to right.
“The last at-bat, I thought it might have a chance,” Ohtani said via a translator. “Overall, I’m pretty satisfied with how I felt at the plate, even though the results weren’t there.”
Ohtani did not win, but he made more baseball history when he became the first player to throw his team’s first pitch of the season and to face his team’s first pitch of the season at the plate.
Ohtani was impressive in his first career opening day start on the mound, particularly against Altuve — he struck out the Astros star three times, getting him with a nasty slider on his 80th and final pitch.
“I feel like I could have been better,” Ohtani said.
Ohtani became only the fourth pitcher to fan Altuve thrice in a game, but manager Joe Maddon pulled Ohtani early to preserve his arm after an abbreviated spring.
“Shohei, once again, nothing is too big for him,” Maddon said. “Nothing is too quick for him. I thought he looked really good... I loved our effort. I loved everything about us today.”
Mike Trout went one for four with a ninth-inning single in his first game since missing the final four-and-a-half months of last season with an injury.
Rendon went none for four and made two stellar defensive plays in the third baseman’s first appearance since July 4 last year.
After Rendon flied out with Trout on base in the ninth inning, Ryan Pressly got Tyler Wade to ground into a game-ending double play.
Elsewhere, the Royals downed the Guardians 3-1, the Diamondbacks defeated the Padres 4-2, the Cubs edged the Brewers 5-4, the Cardinals crushed the Pirates 9-0, the Reds beat the Braves 6-3 and the Mets mastered the Nationals 5-1.
Additional reporting by staff writer
