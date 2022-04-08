SPORTS BRIEFS

CRICKET

Cummins lights up IPL

There seems nothing that fast bowler Pat Cummins cannot achieve and his batting heroics in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday only confirmed that his Midas touch has not deserted him. Teammates and opponents rubbed their eyes in disbelief as the Australia Test captain belted a 14-ball half-century for the Kolkata Knight Riders, the joint-quickest in IPL history. Cummins scored 56 not out from 15 balls to complete their win against the Mumbai Indians in Pune. Cummins has had a fairy-tale run since helping Australia to win the Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in November last year. Later that month, he was unveiled as Australia’s 47th Test captain and he oversaw an Ashes romp in his first series in charge. He arrived in India on the back of a 1-0 Test series triumph on Australia’s first tour of Pakistan for 24 years. He dazzled in his first IPL match of the season after taking two wickets with the ball, smashing six sixes and four fours with the bat. Cummins attributed his knock to attacking the shorter boundaries. “I’m usually batting in the death overs, I have a clear mind and I just try to clear the ropes,” he said. “I just tried to hit every ball for a four or a six.”

SOCCER

Everton lose to Burnley

Everton on Wednesday plunged to within a point of the Premier League’s relegation zone after conceding in the 85th minute to lose 3-2 against Burnley. Maxwel Cornet grabbed the winner for Burnley, who climbed above Watford into 18th place and within striking distance of overtaking Everton in 17th. Two penalties by Brazil forward Richarlison helped Everton recover from Nathan Collins’ opener. Jay Rodriguez made it 2-2 in the 57th minute before Cornet swept in Burnley’s most important goal of the season.

SOCCER

Maradona shirt to sell

The shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored two of the most famous goals in soccer history was put up for auction on Wednesday, but its sale was complicated by claims from his family that the wrong shirt is going under the hammer. Maradona wore the No. 10 shirt in Argentina’s 1986 FIFA World Cup quarter-final against England in Mexico. Six minutes into the second half, he put Argentina ahead by punching the ball into the net, a goal made famous as the “Hand of God.” Just four minutes later, he dribbled from his own half to score a sublime second that regularly tops polls as the greatest goal in World Cup history. England midfielder Steve Hodge got Maradona’s jersey after the game and announced on Wednesday that he was putting it up for auction after 19 years on display at England’s National Football Museum. Auctioneers Sotheby’s expects the shirt to sell for at least ￡4 million (US$5.23 million). However, Maradona’s daughter and ex-wife cast doubt on the veracity of the piece, saying that Hodge got the shirt Maradona wore in the first half, not the one he was wearing when he hit the net. “It’s not the shirt my dad wore in the second half,” daughter Dalma Maradona said on Metro radio. “I know for sure that he doesn’t have it, and I know who does. I don’t want to say who has it because it’s mad.” Sotheby’s said they used photomatching technology to “conclusively” match the shirt to both goals by “examining unique details on various elements of the item, including the patch, stripes, and numbering.”