Jaylen Brown on Wednesday scored 25 points as the Boston Celtics maintained their push for the No. 2 playoff seed in the Eastern Conference with a 117-94 victory over the Chicago Bulls.
With the identity of the six automatic playoff teams in the East already settled, the only issue remaining is to determine the final playoff seedings.
Boston sit behind leaders the Miami Heat with two games remaining in the regular season.
Photo: AP
With Miami poised to lock up the top spot, needing just one win from games against the Atlanta Hawks and the Orlando Magic, all eyes are on the battle for the second seed, with Boston, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers in a three-way tussle.
Milwaukee and Philadelphia’s wins on Tuesday left all three teams locked on 49 wins apiece, meaning the Celtics’ 50th win of the season on Wednesday allowed them to move one game clear of their rivals.
Brown spearheaded a dominant performance for the in-form Celtics, who led from start to finish and had five players in double figures.
Al Horford weighed in with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Jayson Tatum finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists as the Bulls — occupying the sixth and final automatic playoff spot in the Eastern Conference — fell to their third straight defeat.
“We just came out with a lot of energy,” Horford said after the game, adding that the team are determined to maintain their form after center Robert Williams sustained a serious knee injury last month.
“We understood it was an important game for us, we wanted to get back to the way we’ve been playing before Rob went down,” he said. “We came out with a lot of good energy tonight and were able to sustain it for the whole game.”
“For the past month we’ve been playing playoff-level basketball. This is what I expect from our guys,” he said.
Elsewhere in the East, the Brooklyn Nets overturned a 21-point third-quarter deficit to down the New York Knicks 110-98 at Madison Square Garden, outscoring their city rivals 38-16 in the final quarter to clinch victory.
Brooklyn have booked a place in the play-in tournament next week.
In Los Angeles, the Clippers got way too comfortable against the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns and it nearly cost them.
Leading by 39 points in the third quarter, the Clippers survived an offensive onslaught by Phoenix’s bench in the fourth and hung on for a 113-109 victory.
Norman Powell scored 24 points after being out for two months, while Paul George added 19 points in three quarters to go past 15,000 in his career for the Clippers.
“You can never relax in the NBA,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said. “The players are too good, the coaches are too good, and as soon as you let your guard down things like this can happen.”
Additional reporting by AP
In other games, it was:
‧ Pistons 113, Mavericks 131
‧ Jazz 137, Thunder 101
‧ Hawks 118, Wizards 103
Tiger Woods was paired with 2010 British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa and Chile’s Joaquin Niemann for the first two rounds of the Masters in pairings released on Tuesday. Woods on Tuesday said that he plans to play in the 86th Masters, making a epic return only 14 months after suffering severe right leg injuries in an automobile accident. Woods spent three months in a hospital bed and more time in a wheelchair before graduating to crutches. He now thinks he can notonly walk the rolling Augusta National course for four rounds, but also give himself a chance to match
YOUNGEST CHAMPION: Teenager Carlos Alcaraz received a congratulatory call from Spain’s King Felipe VI and a message from his idol Rafael Nadal Carlos Alcaraz believes watching boyhood idol Rafael Nadal helped him become the the youngest ever Miami Open champion. Alcaraz, who turns 19 next month, on Sunday showed why many believe he is the hottest young prospect in men’s tennis with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over world No. 8 Casper Ruud of Norway to land a first ATP Masters crown. Only two men have won titles at that level at a younger age — Michael Chang, who was 18 years and five months old when he won in Toronto in 1990, and Rafael Nadal, 18 years and 10 months when he was victorious
HONORS FOR TWO: Yang’s gold was also a special moment for Taiwan’s representative to Turkey Volkan Huang, who had the opportunity to award the judoka with the gold Taiwanese Olympic judo medalist Yang Yung-wei on Friday added another grand slam gold to his collection after beating former world champion Lukhumi Chkhvimiani of Georgia with a drop shoulder throw in the men’s under-60kg final at the Antalya Grand Slam in Turkey. Yang, who won silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and gold at the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam last year, scored with a seoi nage (shoulder throw), in the last minute and 32 seconds for waza-ari (the second-highest score in the three-tier system), which gave him the win. Solidifying his second grand slam gold since the Olympics, Yang let out a
Transgender cyclist Emily Bridges provided British Cycling and governing body International Cycling Union (UCI) with evidence that she was eligible to compete at yesterday’s National Omnium Championships and was not clear about why she had been excluded from the event, she said. Bridges had been due to compete in her first women’s event in Derby, but British Cycling on Wednesday said they had been informed by the UCI that she would not be eligible to participate under their current guidelines. “No one should have to choose between who they are, and participating in the sport that they love,” Bridges said in a