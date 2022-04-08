Jaylen Brown scores 25 as Celtics maintain course

AFP, NEW YORK





Jaylen Brown on Wednesday scored 25 points as the Boston Celtics maintained their push for the No. 2 playoff seed in the Eastern Conference with a 117-94 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

With the identity of the six automatic playoff teams in the East already settled, the only issue remaining is to determine the final playoff seedings.

Boston sit behind leaders the Miami Heat with two games remaining in the regular season.

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, top, goes to the basket during their NBA game against the Chicago Bulls in Chicago on Wednesday. Photo: AP

With Miami poised to lock up the top spot, needing just one win from games against the Atlanta Hawks and the Orlando Magic, all eyes are on the battle for the second seed, with Boston, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers in a three-way tussle.

Milwaukee and Philadelphia’s wins on Tuesday left all three teams locked on 49 wins apiece, meaning the Celtics’ 50th win of the season on Wednesday allowed them to move one game clear of their rivals.

Brown spearheaded a dominant performance for the in-form Celtics, who led from start to finish and had five players in double figures.

Al Horford weighed in with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Jayson Tatum finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists as the Bulls — occupying the sixth and final automatic playoff spot in the Eastern Conference — fell to their third straight defeat.

“We just came out with a lot of energy,” Horford said after the game, adding that the team are determined to maintain their form after center Robert Williams sustained a serious knee injury last month.

“We understood it was an important game for us, we wanted to get back to the way we’ve been playing before Rob went down,” he said. “We came out with a lot of good energy tonight and were able to sustain it for the whole game.”

“For the past month we’ve been playing playoff-level basketball. This is what I expect from our guys,” he said.

Elsewhere in the East, the Brooklyn Nets overturned a 21-point third-quarter deficit to down the New York Knicks 110-98 at Madison Square Garden, outscoring their city rivals 38-16 in the final quarter to clinch victory.

Brooklyn have booked a place in the play-in tournament next week.

In Los Angeles, the Clippers got way too comfortable against the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns and it nearly cost them.

Leading by 39 points in the third quarter, the Clippers survived an offensive onslaught by Phoenix’s bench in the fourth and hung on for a 113-109 victory.

Norman Powell scored 24 points after being out for two months, while Paul George added 19 points in three quarters to go past 15,000 in his career for the Clippers.

“You can never relax in the NBA,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said. “The players are too good, the coaches are too good, and as soon as you let your guard down things like this can happen.”

Additional reporting by AP

In other games, it was:

‧ Pistons 113, Mavericks 131

‧ Jazz 137, Thunder 101

‧ Hawks 118, Wizards 103