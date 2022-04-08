Villarreal’s Emery ‘happy, but cautious’

QUARTER-FINAL: The Villarreal manager said that his team’s focus was on reaching the last four and they ‘are not going to dwell on how well we played today’

Reuters





Villarreal coach Unai Emery on Wednesday said that their 1-0 win over Bayern Munich in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final would count for nothing if they fail to finish the job in Germany next week.

Dutch forward Arnaut Danjuma’s eighth-minute strike powered Villarreal to victory over six-time European champions Bayern, but the Spanish side could have scored more after creating a hatful of chances in a frantic match.

“We are here to try to compete and reach the semi-finals,” Emery told reporters. “We are not going to dwell on how well we played today, that we have won and that we have competed and been better against Bayern.”

Villarreal players celebrate victory in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich at the Estadio de la Ceramica in Vilarreal, Spain, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

“I am happy, but cautious,” he said. “We have 90 minutes left and I want to beat Bayern, knowing that it is very difficult.”

“And if I don’t beat them, I’m not going to be satisfied, I’m going to be frustrated, regardless of whether we played a good game today,” he added.

The second leg is to be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Tuesday.

Before that, Villarreal, who are seventh in La Liga, are to host Athletic Bilbao tomorrow.