Cuban boxers are to be allowed to fight professionally for the first time since the 1960s under a deal with a Mexican promoter, officials said.
The scope of the deal announced on Monday was not immediately clear. The Mexican promoter, Golden Ring, appears to operate primarily in Aguascalientes, a city of nearly 900,000 people in north-central Mexico.
It held an event last year with Cubans participating on an amateur basis. The first bouts under the new agreement are scheduled for next month, Cuban officials said.
Photo: AP
Cuba has been a global power in boxing on the amateur level, focusing heavily on Olympic success. It won four gold medals at the Tokyo Olympic Games.
However, Cuban sporting officials for decades shunned the professional sport, and lauded champions such as Teofilo Stevenson and Felix Savon who never went pro.
“Our boxers are going to be professional and Olympic champions,” national team coach Rolando Acebal said.
Cuban Boxing Federation president Alberto Puig said that professional boxing had “humanized” itself in the past few years and there are now few differences in the rules.
Several Cuban boxers would debut in a professional program in Mexico next month, he said.
“In a first stage, a team of five or six boxers will participate,” Puig said, adding that four Cubans had already signed their contracts for three years.
In a gym in Old Havana, boxers celebrated the news while throwing punches.
“This is a ray of hope for Cuban boxing,” trainer Alberto Gonzalez said on Tuesday. “It would be very beneficial for Cubans ... because the country’s economic situation is dire and it is a way to help [the boxers’] families financially.”
Many Cuban athletes from other sports have left the nation in the past few decades to seek a lucrative professional career not available under Cuba’s socialist system.
Cuban sports officials said boxers would receive 80 percent of the compensation for winning fights, while 15 percent would go to trainers and 5 percent to their medical staff.
With neon lights on the floor and walls, pulsing electronic beats, and a glowing red shuttlecock bouncing back and forth, a Malaysian badminton court evokes a sci-fi movie set. Shuttle in the Dark, a badminton hall in the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, was set up late last year by Inic Sport Management, a sports management company, to encourage people to take up the sport after two years of social restrictions because amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “Our initial goal was how can we encourage and gain back the interest of people to come back and play,” Inic Sport Management director Irina
HONORS FOR TWO: Yang’s gold was also a special moment for Taiwan’s representative to Turkey Volkan Huang, who had the opportunity to award the judoka with the gold Taiwanese Olympic judo medalist Yang Yung-wei on Friday added another grand slam gold to his collection after beating former world champion Lukhumi Chkhvimiani of Georgia with a drop shoulder throw in the men’s under-60kg final at the Antalya Grand Slam in Turkey. Yang, who won silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and gold at the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam last year, scored with a seoi nage (shoulder throw), in the last minute and 32 seconds for waza-ari (the second-highest score in the three-tier system), which gave him the win. Solidifying his second grand slam gold since the Olympics, Yang let out a
YOUNGEST CHAMPION: Teenager Carlos Alcaraz received a congratulatory call from Spain’s King Felipe VI and a message from his idol Rafael Nadal Carlos Alcaraz believes watching boyhood idol Rafael Nadal helped him become the the youngest ever Miami Open champion. Alcaraz, who turns 19 next month, on Sunday showed why many believe he is the hottest young prospect in men’s tennis with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over world No. 8 Casper Ruud of Norway to land a first ATP Masters crown. Only two men have won titles at that level at a younger age — Michael Chang, who was 18 years and five months old when he won in Toronto in 1990, and Rafael Nadal, 18 years and 10 months when he was victorious
Transgender cyclist Emily Bridges provided British Cycling and governing body International Cycling Union (UCI) with evidence that she was eligible to compete at yesterday’s National Omnium Championships and was not clear about why she had been excluded from the event, she said. Bridges had been due to compete in her first women’s event in Derby, but British Cycling on Wednesday said they had been informed by the UCI that she would not be eligible to participate under their current guidelines. “No one should have to choose between who they are, and participating in the sport that they love,” Bridges said in a