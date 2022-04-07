Cuban boxers go pro in deal with Mexican promoter

AP and Reuters, HAVANA





Cuban boxers are to be allowed to fight professionally for the first time since the 1960s under a deal with a Mexican promoter, officials said.

The scope of the deal announced on Monday was not immediately clear. The Mexican promoter, Golden Ring, appears to operate primarily in Aguascalientes, a city of nearly 900,000 people in north-central Mexico.

It held an event last year with Cubans participating on an amateur basis. The first bouts under the new agreement are scheduled for next month, Cuban officials said.

Cuba’s Andy Cruz celebrates winning gold at the Olympic Games men’s lightweight 63kg boxing medal ceremony in Tokyo on Aug. 8 last year. Photo: AP

Cuba has been a global power in boxing on the amateur level, focusing heavily on Olympic success. It won four gold medals at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

However, Cuban sporting officials for decades shunned the professional sport, and lauded champions such as Teofilo Stevenson and Felix Savon who never went pro.

“Our boxers are going to be professional and Olympic champions,” national team coach Rolando Acebal said.

Cuban Boxing Federation president Alberto Puig said that professional boxing had “humanized” itself in the past few years and there are now few differences in the rules.

Several Cuban boxers would debut in a professional program in Mexico next month, he said.

“In a first stage, a team of five or six boxers will participate,” Puig said, adding that four Cubans had already signed their contracts for three years.

In a gym in Old Havana, boxers celebrated the news while throwing punches.

“This is a ray of hope for Cuban boxing,” trainer Alberto Gonzalez said on Tuesday. “It would be very beneficial for Cubans ... because the country’s economic situation is dire and it is a way to help [the boxers’] families financially.”

Many Cuban athletes from other sports have left the nation in the past few decades to seek a lucrative professional career not available under Cuba’s socialist system.

Cuban sports officials said boxers would receive 80 percent of the compensation for winning fights, while 15 percent would go to trainers and 5 percent to their medical staff.