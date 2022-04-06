SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





CYCLING

Roglic shines in Spain

Olympic champion Primoz Roglic on Monday won the opening day time trial around the coastal town of Hondarribia in the Tour of the Basque Country. Wearing the gold helmet and riding a gold-trimmed bike as he is entitled to as Olympic champion, Roglic took just 9 minutes, 48 seconds to complete the hilly 7.5km circuit, with the crowds cheering him up the final stretch on a cobbled hill as the clock ticked down. Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel of Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl was second by just 5 seconds and his teammate Remi Cavagna came third, another 11 seconds off the pace. “It’s always nice to have a lead even if that doesn’t mean much,” Roglic said.

SOCCER

Alaves fire another coach

La Liga basement club Deportivo Alaves have sacked head coach Jose Luis Mendilibar just 12 games after he was appointed to replace Javi Calleja, who was also fired. Mendilibar’s last game in charge was Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at Atletico Madrid. The loss left Alaves rooted to the bottom on 22 points, six behind 17th-placed Cadiz, with eight games remaining. “Mendilibar came to [Alaves] ... at the end of last December, with the aim of reviving a team that was already in the relegation places,” Alaves said in a statement on Monday. “Despite the efforts of the coach and squad, the result has not been as expected. In the 12 games that [Mendilibar] has led Deportivo Alaves, only one victory has been achieved.”

ICE HOCKEY

Auston Matthews ties record

Auston Matthews had three goals to tie the franchise single-season record for goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Monday night. Matthews, who also had an assist and extended his goal streak to six games, had his seventh career hat-trick, and fourth this season. The center equaled Rick Vaive’s mark with 54 goals set in the 1981-1982 season. Mitchell Marner had a goal and two assists, giving him 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) during a 10-game point streak. He also recorded his sixth straight multi-point game as the Maple Leafs took a two-point lead over Tampa Bay and the Boston Bruins for second place in the Atlantic Division. Pierre Engvall and Alexander Kerfoot had the other Toronto goals. Jack Campbell had 32 saves. Tampa Bay got goals from Nikita Kucherov and Jan Rutta, and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 33 shots.

SPEEDSKATING

Nana Takagi retires

Japan’s double Olympic speedskating champion Nana Takagi announced her retirement yesterday. The 29-year-old won gold in the inaugural women’s mass start competition in Pyeongchang four years ago, as well as a team pursuit gold alongside her sister, Miho Takagi, and Ayano Sato. At the Beijing Winter Games in February, her fall on the last bend in the team pursuit cost Japan the gold medal. She crashed out on the same turn in the semi-finals of the mass start days later. “I’ve decided to end my career as an athlete,” Nana Takagi told a news conference. “My sister helped me get this far. I was able to take the ice as Nana Takagi and not as Miho Takagi’s older sister in the end, and that [sense of personal fulfillment] is why I decided to retire.”