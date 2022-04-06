CYCLING
Roglic shines in Spain
Olympic champion Primoz Roglic on Monday won the opening day time trial around the coastal town of Hondarribia in the Tour of the Basque Country. Wearing the gold helmet and riding a gold-trimmed bike as he is entitled to as Olympic champion, Roglic took just 9 minutes, 48 seconds to complete the hilly 7.5km circuit, with the crowds cheering him up the final stretch on a cobbled hill as the clock ticked down. Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel of Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl was second by just 5 seconds and his teammate Remi Cavagna came third, another 11 seconds off the pace. “It’s always nice to have a lead even if that doesn’t mean much,” Roglic said.
SOCCER
Alaves fire another coach
La Liga basement club Deportivo Alaves have sacked head coach Jose Luis Mendilibar just 12 games after he was appointed to replace Javi Calleja, who was also fired. Mendilibar’s last game in charge was Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at Atletico Madrid. The loss left Alaves rooted to the bottom on 22 points, six behind 17th-placed Cadiz, with eight games remaining. “Mendilibar came to [Alaves] ... at the end of last December, with the aim of reviving a team that was already in the relegation places,” Alaves said in a statement on Monday. “Despite the efforts of the coach and squad, the result has not been as expected. In the 12 games that [Mendilibar] has led Deportivo Alaves, only one victory has been achieved.”
ICE HOCKEY
Auston Matthews ties record
Auston Matthews had three goals to tie the franchise single-season record for goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Monday night. Matthews, who also had an assist and extended his goal streak to six games, had his seventh career hat-trick, and fourth this season. The center equaled Rick Vaive’s mark with 54 goals set in the 1981-1982 season. Mitchell Marner had a goal and two assists, giving him 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) during a 10-game point streak. He also recorded his sixth straight multi-point game as the Maple Leafs took a two-point lead over Tampa Bay and the Boston Bruins for second place in the Atlantic Division. Pierre Engvall and Alexander Kerfoot had the other Toronto goals. Jack Campbell had 32 saves. Tampa Bay got goals from Nikita Kucherov and Jan Rutta, and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 33 shots.
SPEEDSKATING
Nana Takagi retires
Japan’s double Olympic speedskating champion Nana Takagi announced her retirement yesterday. The 29-year-old won gold in the inaugural women’s mass start competition in Pyeongchang four years ago, as well as a team pursuit gold alongside her sister, Miho Takagi, and Ayano Sato. At the Beijing Winter Games in February, her fall on the last bend in the team pursuit cost Japan the gold medal. She crashed out on the same turn in the semi-finals of the mass start days later. “I’ve decided to end my career as an athlete,” Nana Takagi told a news conference. “My sister helped me get this far. I was able to take the ice as Nana Takagi and not as Miho Takagi’s older sister in the end, and that [sense of personal fulfillment] is why I decided to retire.”
With neon lights on the floor and walls, pulsing electronic beats, and a glowing red shuttlecock bouncing back and forth, a Malaysian badminton court evokes a sci-fi movie set. Shuttle in the Dark, a badminton hall in the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, was set up late last year by Inic Sport Management, a sports management company, to encourage people to take up the sport after two years of social restrictions because amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “Our initial goal was how can we encourage and gain back the interest of people to come back and play,” Inic Sport Management director Irina
HONORS FOR TWO: Yang’s gold was also a special moment for Taiwan’s representative to Turkey Volkan Huang, who had the opportunity to award the judoka with the gold Taiwanese Olympic judo medalist Yang Yung-wei on Friday added another grand slam gold to his collection after beating former world champion Lukhumi Chkhvimiani of Georgia with a drop shoulder throw in the men’s under-60kg final at the Antalya Grand Slam in Turkey. Yang, who won silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and gold at the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam last year, scored with a seoi nage (shoulder throw), in the last minute and 32 seconds for waza-ari (the second-highest score in the three-tier system), which gave him the win. Solidifying his second grand slam gold since the Olympics, Yang let out a
Transgender cyclist Emily Bridges provided British Cycling and governing body International Cycling Union (UCI) with evidence that she was eligible to compete at yesterday’s National Omnium Championships and was not clear about why she had been excluded from the event, she said. Bridges had been due to compete in her first women’s event in Derby, but British Cycling on Wednesday said they had been informed by the UCI that she would not be eligible to participate under their current guidelines. “No one should have to choose between who they are, and participating in the sport that they love,” Bridges said in a
YOUNGEST CHAMPION: Teenager Carlos Alcaraz received a congratulatory call from Spain’s King Felipe VI and a message from his idol Rafael Nadal Carlos Alcaraz believes watching boyhood idol Rafael Nadal helped him become the the youngest ever Miami Open champion. Alcaraz, who turns 19 next month, on Sunday showed why many believe he is the hottest young prospect in men’s tennis with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over world No. 8 Casper Ruud of Norway to land a first ATP Masters crown. Only two men have won titles at that level at a younger age — Michael Chang, who was 18 years and five months old when he won in Toronto in 1990, and Rafael Nadal, 18 years and 10 months when he was victorious