AC Milan lead Serie A by a single point after failing to get past mid-table Bologna on Monday, a goalless draw the latest twist in a thrilling title race that looks to be heading to the wire.
After dropping two precious points, coach Stefano Pioli’s side hold a slender lead over second-placed SSC Napoli, who ran out impressive 3-1 winners at Atalanta BC on Sunday afternoon and are now snapping at AC Milan’s heels.
Defending champions Inter Milan are four points back in third with a game in hand following their 1-0 triumph at fourth-placed Juventus, who are eight points off the pace with seven matches left.
The draw was another disappointing result against one of the league’s lesser lights, their displays against teams they should beat a consistent problem as the season inches toward its climax.
AC Milan took 33 shots over the course of the match, but only seven were on target in an imprecise performance in front of goal that could yet cost them their first league title since 2011.
“The only thing that we were missing was the goal because we fought, played with intensity and created a lot of opportunities,” Pioli told DAZN.
“We were neither nervous nor cocky ... as the minutes ticked away we lost a bit of lucidity and we got a bit rushed, but absolutely not because we were feeling the pressure,” he said.
Bologna, who sit 12th, were without manager Sinisa Mihajlovic, who is being treated for leukemia but spoke to his players in the days leading up to the match on a video call from Sant’Orsola hospital in the northern Italian city.
