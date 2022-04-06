Tiger mania in full swing at Augusta practise

AFP, AUGUSTA, Georgia





Tiger Woods on Monday practiced before thousands of supportive spectators at Augusta National ahead of the 86th Masters, where he hopes to make his first start since a car crash 14 months ago left him with severe right leg injuries.

The prospect of an astonishing comeback by the 46-year-old US star, who has said it would be a “game-time decision” if he tees off tomorrow, built an electric atmosphere at the famed course, which welcomed a full crowd for the first time since Woods’ 2019 win due to COVID-19 limits.

“Tiger just walked out of the clubhouse to scenes and atmosphere like you’ve never seen before,” three-time Masters winner Nick Faldo of England wrote on Twitter. “Patrons cheering and flocking to cram around the putting green, and it’s only Monday at the Masters.”

Tiger Woods walks to the ninth tee during a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on Monday. Photo: AFP

Bryson DeChambeau, the 2020 US Open champion, was practicing his massive tee shots when the roar erupted.

“From the driving range, we could hear the loud roar when he came out of the clubhouse up to that first tee,” he said. “That was pretty special to see, or hear at least.”

With fans cheering in support, Woods played nine holes with 2017 PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas and 1992 Masters winner Fred Couples, who said that Woods looked “phenomenal” and “very impressive” in the session.

“To go what he has gone through, to be playing today — I’m sure he’s going to tee it up Thursday,” Couples said. “Now it’s just the walking part. If he can walk around here for 72 holes, he’ll contend.”

Woods was hospitalized for weeks and unable to walk for months after the automobile accident in February last year, saying he was lucky to be alive and not have his leg amputated.

So it is no wonder that players and fans alike were thrilled by the prospect that the 15-time major winner might chase another major triumph.

“It’s exciting there’s the possibility he’s going to play this week,” said 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott of Australia. “I really hope he does. No matter what, it would just be epic.”

Scott said that if he plays, Woods is a true threat to win a sixth Masters green jacket — matching the all-time record of Jack Nicklaus — and 16th career major title, two shy of Nicklaus’ all-time mark.

“I’ve learned long ago never doubt the guy,” Scott said. “If he can get around, which seems to be the question, you can’t doubt his golf.”

Woods required major rehabilitation just to play in an event with his son in December last year, when he could use a cart and did not have to walk the entire course.

However, after giving no timetable for a return, Woods played an 18-hole practice round on Tuesday last weekat Augusta National, testing his fitness to walk the hilly course.

“I’m not surprised. I’m amazed,” said 37th-ranked Max Homa. “I’d be surprised if it was anyone else that has ever lived. It’s a true testament to his work ethic. It’s remarkable really.”

A quarter-century after Woods won his first major title by an astonishing 12 strokes at Augusta National to launch “Tigermania,” he is again thrilling the Georgia crowd after spectators were banned in 2020 for his title defense — the most recent official event Woods has played.

Spectators lined the first hole three and four deep to watch Woods, showing how much it means to them to have Woods even attempt such an incredible return.

“If I’m in his shoes, I don’t do everything I’ve done for the last few months and show up here and not play,” world No. 13 Billy Horschel said. “The only thing stopping him, I think, would be if he gets some kind of injury.

“I’m guessing he’s going to play, and I’m going to be just as excited as everyone else to see him tee it up out here on Thursday,” Horschel said.