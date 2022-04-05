Spurs rout Magpies, Toffees hammered

AFP, LONDON





Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday powered into fourth place in the English Premier League with a 5-1 rout of Newcastle United, while West Ham United’s 2-1 victory pushed Everton deeper into relegation trouble.

Antonio Conte’s side staged a stirring comeback to make it five wins from their past six league games.

Newcastle struck first through Fabian Schar, but Ben Davies equalized before halftime in north London.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min, right, scores against Newcastle United in their English Premier League match in London on Sunday. Photo: AFP

Matt Doherty, Son Heung-min, Emerson Royal and Steven Bergwijn netted in the second half as Spurs climbed above bitter rivals Arsenal on goal-difference.

Arsenal, who have two games in hand on Tottenham, could regain fourth place if they avoided defeat at Crystal Palace yesterday, but regardless of that result, Spurs are firmly in the race to qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League, despite Conte’s claim that it would be a miracle to finish in the top four.

“It’s very difficult to be in the race for the Champions League. We want to stay there until the end. We have to continue to play this way with intensity,” Conte said. “I’m very happy. I was happy before the international break. I said it was a pity we had to stop. I asked my players today to start in the same way we left. We know we have eight final games. Arsenal has a good advantage, but to play against us in this moment is not easy.”

At the London Stadium, David Moyes’ side moved up to sixth place thanks to Jarrod Bowen’s second-half winner on the forward’s return from a month out with a foot injury.

Aaron Cresswell had put the Hammers ahead with a superb 32nd-minute free-kick, before Mason Holgate equalized with a deflected effort soon after the interval.

Everton were effectively out of the contest when Michael Keane was sent off midway through the second half.

The Toffees’ fifth defeat in their past six league games leaves them languishing just three points above the relegation zone.

Frank Lampard’s team have two games in hand on third-from-bottom Watford, but their proud record of playing in the top flight every season since 1954-1955 remains under serious threat.

Lampard publicly questioned his players’ character after their FA Cup quarter-final thrashing at Crystal Palace and they were more committed in their first outing since then, but there was no improvement in the worst away record in England’s top four divisions.

A trip to second-from-bottom Burnley tomorrow looms as a vital clash in Everton’s fight for survival.

“The reality is that we are in that kind of moment where everything is going against us, decisions, moments in games, red cards,” Lampard said. “I can’t fault the players, their character. The performance was really positive and we have 10 games to perform like that again.”

Beaten in two of their previous three league matches, West Ham are just three points behind Spurs and Arsenal.