Black Caps hand Ross Taylor a winning farewell

Reuters





An emotional Ross Taylor yesterday got a winning farewell from his New Zealand teammates, who thrashed the Netherlands by 115 runs in the final one-day international to complete a 3-0 series sweep.

The 38-year-old, who played the last of his 112 Tests in January, could not hold back the tears when the teams lined up for national anthems at Hamilton’s Seddon Park for his 236th and final one-day international in New Zealand colors.

Taylor, who has played 450 matches for New Zealand in all formats since his debut in Napier 16 years ago, received a guard of honor from the Netherlands when he walked out to bat.

New Zealand’s Ross Taylor, third right, is welcomed onto the ground by the Netherlands players in the third one-day international in Hamilton, New Zealand, yesterday. Photo: AFP

He managed 14 off 16 balls before retiring as New Zealand’s most successful one-day batsman having accumulated 8,607 runs, including 21 centuries and 51 half-centuries, both record marks for his nation.

Taylor’s final act in international cricket was taking a catch to seal New Zealand’s comprehensive victory watched by his family.

Will Young (120) and Martin Guptill (106) smashed centuries to power New Zealand to 333-8, but the day belonged to Taylor, who led the team off the field after the win.

“Ross is undoubtedly one of the absolute greats of New Zealand cricket and one of the greats of world cricket as well, but it isn’t just the stats that has endeared him to the cricketing public of New Zealand. That’s his own personal qualities,” New Zealand Cricket chairman Martin Snedden said. “Over the years, we’ve seen the humbleness, we’ve seen the smile and we’ve seen the dedication to the cause of the Black Caps.”

Taylor, who was presented with a traditional Samoan necklace, thanked New Zealand Cricket and his teammates.

“It’s been a pleasure. I thoroughly enjoyed every minute of it,” the former New Zealand captain said. “I’ll be watching from afar to see how you guys go.”

S AFRICA V BANGLADESH

Reuters, DURBAN, South Africa

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj yesterday finished with seven wickets as South Africa made light work of bowling Bangladesh out for 53 in 19 overs in their second innings to claim a 220-run victory in the first Test at Kingsmead.

It was the lowest Test innings total at Kingsmead, fewer than the 66 India managed in 1996.

Bangladesh had been set a target of 274 for the win, but resumed on 11-3 and were bowled out inside 55 minutes.

Maharaj took 7-32 and fellow spinner Simon Harmer 3-21 to complete a dominant performance for the hosts, who were missing five regulars that have opted to play in the Indian Premier League, including their entire pace attack.

“It is pretty special,” South Africa captain Dean Elgar said. “It was hard graft in conditions we are not used to and was a challenge for a young bowling unit.”

He had particular praise for the spin duo, who took 14 wickets between them.

“They are extremely skilled and developed in their game. They are pushing each other in the nets and it’s great to see how they operate. They are extremely competitive, that is their nature,” he said.

“We just tried to play to the merit of the balls,” Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque said. “We are used to playing spin in Bangladesh, but we played too many loose shots. We have one more match, we need to come back strongly.”

The second and final Test begins in Gqeberha, formerly known as Port Elizabeth, on Thursday.