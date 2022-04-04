Trae Young on Saturday scored 11 of his 36 points in the final two minutes, as the Atlanta Hawks withstood a career-high 55 points from Brooklyn star Kevin Durant in a 122-115 NBA victory over the Nets.
The Hawks grabbed their fifth straight win to move into eighth place in the Eastern Conference, a game ahead of the Nets and the Charlotte Hornets, who were routed 144-114 by the Philadelphia 76ers earlier in the day.
All three are jockeying for position in the play-in tournament, in which the teams place seventh to 10th in each conference will battle for the final two berths in the playoffs proper.
Photo:Dale Zanine-USA TODAY
The Nets’ second straight defeat ended the star-studded Brooklyn team’s hopes of escaping the play-in and earning one of the top six seeds that will advance directly to the playoffs.
Kyrie Irving scored 31 points, but with Goran Dragic sidelined by Covid concerns, Bruce Brown out with influenza and Seth Curry a late scratch with a left ankle injury, no other Nets player managed to score in double figures.
“We didn’t really play a good ball game,” Nets coach Steve Nash said. “I can’t sugarcoat it.”
Durant did all he could, but even after his 19 third-quarter points, the Nets went into the final period trailing by seven.
His eight three-pointers, on 10 attempts, were also a career high and he surpassed his previous career high of 54 points, set when he was with Oklahoma City in 2014.
Elsewhere in the east, the Miami Heat tightened their hold on first place with a 127-109 victory over the Chicago Bulls, while Joel Embiid scored 29 points as the Philadelphia 76ers halted their three-game losing streak with an emphatic 144-114 rout of the Charlotte Hornets.
The Sixers had slumped to defeats against the Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks and lowly Detroit Pistons heading into Saturday’s early home game at the Wells Fargo Center.
Embiid and a balanced Sixers offense were in no mood to concede a fourth straight loss against a Charlotte team in 10th place in the Eastern Conference.
The Sixers held a narrow 58-53 lead at halftime, but pulled away with a 45-point third-quarter performance before pouring in 41 points in the fourth quarter to seal a crushing win.
At Madison Square Garden, the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the already eliminated New York Knicks 119-101.
In the west, the Golden State Warriors clinched their first NBA playoff berth since 2019 with a dramatic 111-107 come-from-behind victory over the Utah Jazz.
Trailing by as many as 21 points in the first quarter and by 16 early in the fourth quarter, the Warriors outscored the Jazz 24-4 over the final eight minutes.
With neon lights on the floor and walls, pulsing electronic beats, and a glowing red shuttlecock bouncing back and forth, a Malaysian badminton court evokes a sci-fi movie set. Shuttle in the Dark, a badminton hall in the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, was set up late last year by Inic Sport Management, a sports management company, to encourage people to take up the sport after two years of social restrictions because amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “Our initial goal was how can we encourage and gain back the interest of people to come back and play,” Inic Sport Management director Irina
Biniam Girmay of Eritrea won the Gent-Wevelgem cycling classic in Belgium on Sunday, becoming the first African cyclist to win a one-day classic. “This changes a lot in the future, especially for all African riders,” the Team Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux rider said after his narrow and hard-fought triumph in the Belgian cobbled classic. “I felt confident over the last 250m, but I just came here for a good result — this is amazing.” The 21-year-old Girmay was part of a four-rider breakaway in the final 30km of the epic 248.8km run, and sprung an early sprint from the back of his rivals 250m
Thai teenager Atthaya Thitikul won a playoff over Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen with a bogey on Sunday’s second extra hole to capture the JTBC Classic for her first LPGA title. World No. 14 Atthaya, an LPGA rookie 19-year-old making only her fifth tour start, fired the low round of the week at an eight-under-par 64 at the Aviara Golf Club in Carlsbad, California. That left her deadlocked with Madsen after 72 holes on 16-under 272 and, after missing a six-foot birdie putt for the win on the first playoff hole, Atthaya took advantage of Madsen going into a water hazard and claimed
Transgender cyclist Emily Bridges provided British Cycling and governing body International Cycling Union (UCI) with evidence that she was eligible to compete at yesterday’s National Omnium Championships and was not clear about why she had been excluded from the event, she said. Bridges had been due to compete in her first women’s event in Derby, but British Cycling on Wednesday said they had been informed by the UCI that she would not be eligible to participate under their current guidelines. “No one should have to choose between who they are, and participating in the sport that they love,” Bridges said in a