The Waikato Chiefs yesterday hung on despite a late Wellington Hurricanes fightback to win a thriller 30-29, while James O’Connor on Saturday kicked 11 points as the Queensland Reds ended ACT Brumbies’ unbeaten start to the Super Rugby Pacific season.
TJ Perenara gave the Hurricanes the perfect start with a try after just over a minute, but Anton Lienert-Brown leveled the scoring two minutes later in a frantic opening.
Further converted tries from Kaylum Boshier and Chase Taitia and three penalties from Josh Ioane proved to be the difference between the teams, as the Chiefs moved up to sixth on the 12-team table.
The Reds’ convincing 21-7 win in Brisbane drew them level with the Canberra-based Brumbies at the top of the table on 26 points.
The 12-time champion Crusaders are three adrift, but with a game in hand, after inflicting a sixth straight defeat on Aaron Smith’s Highlanders in a nail-biting 17-14 triumph on Friday.
The Reds defied a red card to Tuaina Tualima for a high hit on O’Connor to beat the Brumbies with Fraser McReight scoring a try during the 20 minutes they were down to 14 men.
Winger Filipo Daugunu also banked five points with O’Connor’s three penalties and a conversion ensuring the win.
There were also plenty of missed chances.
“We left a lot of points out there,” Reds coach Brad Thorn said.
His opposite number Dan McKellar was more blunt, calling Brumbies’ performance “dreadful.”
“I don’t think it was a very good game of footy... I get really frustrated with people who bag the game, but I think both teams will review that and understand we need to be a whole lot better,” he said.
The Auckland Blues are fourth after two wins over Moana Pasifika in the space of five days.
Additional reporting by Reuters
With neon lights on the floor and walls, pulsing electronic beats, and a glowing red shuttlecock bouncing back and forth, a Malaysian badminton court evokes a sci-fi movie set. Shuttle in the Dark, a badminton hall in the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, was set up late last year by Inic Sport Management, a sports management company, to encourage people to take up the sport after two years of social restrictions because amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “Our initial goal was how can we encourage and gain back the interest of people to come back and play,” Inic Sport Management director Irina
Biniam Girmay of Eritrea won the Gent-Wevelgem cycling classic in Belgium on Sunday, becoming the first African cyclist to win a one-day classic. “This changes a lot in the future, especially for all African riders,” the Team Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux rider said after his narrow and hard-fought triumph in the Belgian cobbled classic. “I felt confident over the last 250m, but I just came here for a good result — this is amazing.” The 21-year-old Girmay was part of a four-rider breakaway in the final 30km of the epic 248.8km run, and sprung an early sprint from the back of his rivals 250m
Thai teenager Atthaya Thitikul won a playoff over Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen with a bogey on Sunday’s second extra hole to capture the JTBC Classic for her first LPGA title. World No. 14 Atthaya, an LPGA rookie 19-year-old making only her fifth tour start, fired the low round of the week at an eight-under-par 64 at the Aviara Golf Club in Carlsbad, California. That left her deadlocked with Madsen after 72 holes on 16-under 272 and, after missing a six-foot birdie putt for the win on the first playoff hole, Atthaya took advantage of Madsen going into a water hazard and claimed
Transgender cyclist Emily Bridges provided British Cycling and governing body International Cycling Union (UCI) with evidence that she was eligible to compete at yesterday’s National Omnium Championships and was not clear about why she had been excluded from the event, she said. Bridges had been due to compete in her first women’s event in Derby, but British Cycling on Wednesday said they had been informed by the UCI that she would not be eligible to participate under their current guidelines. “No one should have to choose between who they are, and participating in the sport that they love,” Bridges said in a