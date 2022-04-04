Waikato Chiefs hang on to overcome Hurricanes 30-29

AFP, SYDNEY





The Waikato Chiefs yesterday hung on despite a late Wellington Hurricanes fightback to win a thriller 30-29, while James O’Connor on Saturday kicked 11 points as the Queensland Reds ended ACT Brumbies’ unbeaten start to the Super Rugby Pacific season.

TJ Perenara gave the Hurricanes the perfect start with a try after just over a minute, but Anton Lienert-Brown leveled the scoring two minutes later in a frantic opening.

Further converted tries from Kaylum Boshier and Chase Taitia and three penalties from Josh Ioane proved to be the difference between the teams, as the Chiefs moved up to sixth on the 12-team table.

The Reds’ convincing 21-7 win in Brisbane drew them level with the Canberra-based Brumbies at the top of the table on 26 points.

The 12-time champion Crusaders are three adrift, but with a game in hand, after inflicting a sixth straight defeat on Aaron Smith’s Highlanders in a nail-biting 17-14 triumph on Friday.

The Reds defied a red card to Tuaina Tualima for a high hit on O’Connor to beat the Brumbies with Fraser McReight scoring a try during the 20 minutes they were down to 14 men.

Winger Filipo Daugunu also banked five points with O’Connor’s three penalties and a conversion ensuring the win.

There were also plenty of missed chances.

“We left a lot of points out there,” Reds coach Brad Thorn said.

His opposite number Dan McKellar was more blunt, calling Brumbies’ performance “dreadful.”

“I don’t think it was a very good game of footy... I get really frustrated with people who bag the game, but I think both teams will review that and understand we need to be a whole lot better,” he said.

The Auckland Blues are fourth after two wins over Moana Pasifika in the space of five days.

Additional reporting by Reuters