Healey leads Australia to World Cup victory

AFP, CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand





Australia, led by a sublime 170 from Alyssa Healy, yesterday rewrote the record books to beat a valiant England by 71 runs in the Women’s World Cup final in Christchurch.

Australia amassed a daunting 356 for five, but the defending champions England, faced with a record target, kept up the run rate, but ran out of wickets to be dismissed for 285 in the 44th over, with Nat Sciver unbeaten on 148.

“Unbelievable,” player of the match and player of the tournament Healy said of her innings — the highest in any women’s or men’s World Cup.

Australia’s Alyssa Healy celebrates the dismissal of England’s Tammy Beaumont during their Women’s Cricket World Cup final at Hagley Park Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand, yesterday. Photo: AFP

“Never in my wildest dreams I ever thought to do anything like that,” she said. “Our team sets out to win events like this and you want to contribute to that, don’t you? I just really enjoyed being out there.”

The victory continued Australia’s dominance of the 50-over format with their seventh title from 12 World Cups and extended their one-day international record to 38 wins from 39 matches over the past four years.

“To come out and perform so well through the whole tournament, to be honest, is pretty amazing, and I think we deserved the victory today,” Australian captain Meg Lanning said, paying special tribute to Healy.

“It was incredible. To do it in a World Cup final. She’s just able to come out and play so well and some of those shots she was playing were ridiculous,” she said.

England captain Heather Knight called Healy’s innings “one of the best,” and said it was unfortunate her team could not build a big partnership around Sciver.

“But I guess the runs on the board meant we had to take a few risks,” she said.

Against England, Australia lost the toss but nothing else.

Knight put Australia into bat, saying her side had bowled “outstandingly well” at Hagley Oval, but Australian openers Perry and Rachael Haynes were not listening.

They showed patience, scoring a sedate 26 off the first eight overs before Healy went on the rampage, paying the bowlers no respect as she pounded all points of the boundary with 26 fours.

Her 170, off just 138 deliveries, was the highest score in a women’s or men’s World Cup final, the highest score in this tournament and contributed to her tournament record of 509 runs, eclipsing the 497, set by Haynes earlier in the same innings.