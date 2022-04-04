Swiatek beats Osaka for Miami title

MARATHON: Swiatek, who is today to be confirmed as the new world No. 1, said she needs to rest after winning 17 straight games, including titles in Doha and Indian Wells

AFP, MIAMI





Iga Swiatek’s dream season continued on Saturday, as the incoming world No. 1 scooped her third successive WTA 1000 title to beat Naomi Osaka in the Miami Open final.

The Polish 20-year-old became only the fourth — and youngest — player to win the “Sunshine Double” of Indian Wells and Miami in the same year following Steffi Graf, Kim Cljisters and Victoria Azarenka with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Osaka.

Swiatek, who would be formally confirmed as world No. 1 when the new WTA rankings are announced today, has won 17 straight games, a winning streak that includes titles in Doha, Indian Wells and now Miami.

Poland’s Iga Swiatek poses with her trophy after winning the women’s singles final at the Miami Open in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Saturday. Photo: AFP

It was not a surprise that she pulled out of the Charleston Open, saying that cumulative fatigue was on the verge of leaving her injured.

“Sorry everyone, but after playing a marathon three finals I’m tired, and have a slightly injured arm,” she said.

Osaka, 24, enjoyed a welcome return to form in Florida even if the four-time Grand Slam champion’s first final since the Australian Open last year ended in a comprehensive defeat.

“I feel privileged to be among those players who have done this double before, I knew it would be tough playing these tournaments in a row, but I took it step by step,” said Swiatek, who won her maiden Grand Slam at the French Open in 2020 as a 19-year-old and would be the favorite to win another Roland Garros crown next month on her favored surface.

“I was in the zone in the second set — that’s the easiest way for me to be dominant. I was surprised I could handle all these matches,” she said.

Swiatek headed into a seventh career final on the back of 16 straight wins — the last player to win 16 or more in a row was Osaka, between Cincinnati in 2020 and last year’s Miami Open.

Osaka has been serving well this tournament, but was broken by Swiatek to make it 3-2 in the first and began to look vulnerable.

The former French Open champion is one of the finest returners in the women’s game and even though Osaka was attempting to aggressively jump upon Swiatek’s second serve, her opponent was far more consistent and clinical overall.

The Polish player did not face a single break point in a match that lasted just 80 minutes.

A break of the Osaka serve right at the start of the second saw any lingering hopes for the Japanese melt in the Miami sunshine, and Swiatek easily moved through the gears to land her sixth career title amid joyous scenes at Hard Rock Stadium.

For former world No. 1 Osaka, who left Indian Wells last month in tears after being heckled by a fan during a second round defeat, this run to the final in Miami has at least given her renewed hope of returning to the top after a spell out of tennis last year to deal with mental health issues.

“Iga is quite different from the other players I have played against, she is very explosive, but I’m not as disappointed as I’ve been before after losses,” said Osaka, who will head to Europe a week early to prepare for the clay swing of the season. “It was a sad outcome, but a fun day.”

“Normally I would be crying in the locker room, but I guess life experiences help,” she said. “Only a couple days ago I was celebrating getting back into the top 50, but I don’t take things like that for granted.”