SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





BASKETBALL

NBA vet joins Kings

NBA veteran Byron Mullens has been signed by P.League+’s New Taipei Kings to fill an open international import roster slot freed up by an injured Chris McCullough. The club announced on Wednesday that the 33-year-old 2.13m-tall British-American would fill in for McCullough, who is out for the rest of the season after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament during a game against the Taoyuan Pilots on March 8. Mullens was picked 24th in the first round of the 2009 draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder, and spent five seasons in the NBA, where he averaged 7.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists over 189 games. “I’m looking forward to getting out there, I can’t wait. I hope we can make a strong push in the playoffs and hopefully bring the championship home,” Mullens said.

SNOOKER

Liang under review

Liang Wenbo’s position on the world tour is under review after the Chinese cueman was fined for assaulting a woman in Sheffield, England, officials said. A court on Friday fined the former UK Championship runner-up a total of ￡1,380 (US$1,809) and sentenced him to 12 months community service for a “domestic-related assault,” prosecutors said. The 35-year-old world No. 33 pleaded guilty to assault by beating at an earlier hearing after closed circuit television footage showed him hitting and kicking a woman in the street in a “sustained and deliberate” attack. Liang was to compete in the qualifying rounds for this year’s World Championship next week. The World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association said it was “extremely disappointed” to hear of the incident and would review it from a “disciplinary perspective.”

SOCCER

Ex-US team star arrested

Former US women’s national team star goalkeeper Hope Solo was on Thursday arrested after she was found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in North Carolina with her two-year-old twins inside, police said. She was arrested in a shopping center in Winston-Salem and charged with driving while impaired, resisting a public officer and misdemeanor child abuse, police said. A passerby noticed Solo passed out with the engine running and the children in the backseat, the arrest warrant said. She was released from jail and is to appear in court on June 28.

RUGBY

Man charged in killing star

A French ex-soldier has been charged with the murder of Argentine star Federico Martin Aramburu, and placed in pre-trial detention, a judge said on Friday. A former marine commando, and member of a far-right movement, is suspected of having opened fire on the former Argentine international, who died on the spot, after an altercation in a bar in Saint-Germain-des-Pres in Paris on March 19. Loik Le Priol, who served in Mali and Djibouti, was arrested four days later under a European arrest warrant at the Zahony border crossing between Hungary and Ukraine. Aramburu, 42, was shot dead after he and some friends were embroiled in a dispute with another group at a cafe. After leaving the cafe, Le Priol and another suspect are believed to have returned and fired several shots from a car at Aramburu. Two others have been charged and remanded in custody over the killing.