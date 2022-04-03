Germany and Spain to clash early in World Cup draws

AFP, DOHA





Former winners Germany and Spain are to clash early in the World Cup finals in Qatar after being placed in the same group, while the coaches of bitter geopolitical rivals the US and Iran vowed to put animosity aside when their sides meet.

The glitzy draw in Doha on Friday also set reigning champions France on a potential collision course with England in the quarter-finals, if they win their relatively kind groups.

The world’s top-ranked team Brazil face a tougher task in the first stage.

Soccer players perform on stage before the start of the main draw for the FIFA World Cup in Doha, Qatar, on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Four-time winners Germany were in the second category of teams, making them the obvious country to avoid for the top seeds.

The match with Spain would revive unhappy memories for the Germans who were thrashed 6-0 in a Nations League match in 2020, but Germany have improved fast since Hansi Flick replaced Joachim Loew as coach.

“We have negative memories, but something like that doesn’t happen to us twice,” Germany captain Manuel Neuer said.

World Cup draw assistant Lothar Matthaus draws Germany as Brazilian soccer great Cafu and Qatari soccer player Adel Ahmed Malallah look on during the World Cup FIFA World Cup draws in Doha on Friday. Photo: Reuters

The European heavyweights were joined by Japan in Group E, which would be completed by the winner of an intercontinental playoff between Costa Rica and New Zealand.

Iran and the US — who severed formal diplomatic relations in 1980 — last met at the 1998 World Cup when the Iranians won a politically charged game 2-1.

“Football transcends a lot of the political stuff and we are able to remain friends on the pitch,” insisted USA coach Gregg Berhalter.

Iran’s Croatian coach Dragan Skocic took a similar view of the hostilities that continue with US efforts to constrain Iran’s nuclear program.

“I don’t care about this. Of course there is a story, but we are focused on the playing,” he said.

England are also in Group B and Gareth Southgate’s side might come up against neighbors Wales or Scotland, although Ukraine could also take the last spot in the European playoffs, to be decided in June, after they were delayed by Russia’s invasion.

England’s chances would face the sternest possible test if they come up against France’s talented squad in the last eight.

The French, seeking to become the first nation to win back-to-back World Cups since Brazil in 1962, would meet familiar foes Denmark and Tunisia in a Group D completed by the winners of an intercontinental playoff — Australia, Peru or the United Arab Emirates.

In a break with recent tradition, hosts Qatar would not feature in the tournament’s opening match on Nov. 21, with that honour going to Senegal’s Group A game with the Netherlands at 1pm.