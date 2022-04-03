Transgender cyclist Emily Bridges provided British Cycling and governing body International Cycling Union (UCI) with evidence that she was eligible to compete at yesterday’s National Omnium Championships and was not clear about why she had been excluded from the event, she said.
Bridges had been due to compete in her first women’s event in Derby, but British Cycling on Wednesday said they had been informed by the UCI that she would not be eligible to participate under their current guidelines.
“No one should have to choose between who they are, and participating in the sport that they love,” Bridges said in a statement on social media.
“I have provided both British Cycling and UCI with medical evidence that I meet the eligibility criteria for transgender female cyclists, including that my testosterone level has been far below the limit prescribed by the regulations for the last 12 months,” she said. “Despite the public announcement, I still have little clarity around their finding of my ineligibility under their regulations.”
Bridges, who said she had been “relentlessly harassed and demonized” by the media, added that she had been in contact with the governing bodies for the past six months over the eligibility criteria she needed to meet for the event.
“We acknowledge the decision of the UCI with regards to Emily’s participation, however we fully recognize her disappointment with [the] decision,” British Cycling said earlier this week.
Bridges began hormone therapy last year to reduce her testosterone levels, having previously set a national junior men’s record over 25 miles in 2018.
“I am an athlete and I just want to race competitively again, within the regulations set by British Cycling and UCI after careful consideration of the research around transgender athletes,” Bridges said.
Additional reporting by AFP
With neon lights on the floor and walls, pulsing electronic beats, and a glowing red shuttlecock bouncing back and forth, a Malaysian badminton court evokes a sci-fi movie set. Shuttle in the Dark, a badminton hall in the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, was set up late last year by Inic Sport Management, a sports management company, to encourage people to take up the sport after two years of social restrictions because amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “Our initial goal was how can we encourage and gain back the interest of people to come back and play,” Inic Sport Management director Irina
Biniam Girmay of Eritrea won the Gent-Wevelgem cycling classic in Belgium on Sunday, becoming the first African cyclist to win a one-day classic. “This changes a lot in the future, especially for all African riders,” the Team Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux rider said after his narrow and hard-fought triumph in the Belgian cobbled classic. “I felt confident over the last 250m, but I just came here for a good result — this is amazing.” The 21-year-old Girmay was part of a four-rider breakaway in the final 30km of the epic 248.8km run, and sprung an early sprint from the back of his rivals 250m
Thai teenager Atthaya Thitikul won a playoff over Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen with a bogey on Sunday’s second extra hole to capture the JTBC Classic for her first LPGA title. World No. 14 Atthaya, an LPGA rookie 19-year-old making only her fifth tour start, fired the low round of the week at an eight-under-par 64 at the Aviara Golf Club in Carlsbad, California. That left her deadlocked with Madsen after 72 holes on 16-under 272 and, after missing a six-foot birdie putt for the win on the first playoff hole, Atthaya took advantage of Madsen going into a water hazard and claimed
WORTH IT? Many questioned whether it was safe to remain in Jeddah and compete after Yemen’s Houthi rebels had attacked an oil facility about 11km away on Friday Formula One champion Max Verstappen on Sunday swept past Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc four laps from the finish to take his first win of the season at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The Dutchman, who had started fourth, crossed the line just half of a second ahead of Leclerc, who keeps the championship lead, having led a Ferrari one-two in last week’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix. Spaniard Carlos Sainz was third for the Italian team. “Wow, that was close — wow, unbelievable,” Red Bull boss Christian Horner told Verstappen over the radio. “Well done, Max — great, great job.” The win was the 21st