Trans cyclist bemoans exclusion

Reuters





Transgender cyclist Emily Bridges provided British Cycling and governing body International Cycling Union (UCI) with evidence that she was eligible to compete at yesterday’s National Omnium Championships and was not clear about why she had been excluded from the event, she said.

Bridges had been due to compete in her first women’s event in Derby, but British Cycling on Wednesday said they had been informed by the UCI that she would not be eligible to participate under their current guidelines.

“No one should have to choose between who they are, and participating in the sport that they love,” Bridges said in a statement on social media.

“I have provided both British Cycling and UCI with medical evidence that I meet the eligibility criteria for transgender female cyclists, including that my testosterone level has been far below the limit prescribed by the regulations for the last 12 months,” she said. “Despite the public announcement, I still have little clarity around their finding of my ineligibility under their regulations.”

Bridges, who said she had been “relentlessly harassed and demonized” by the media, added that she had been in contact with the governing bodies for the past six months over the eligibility criteria she needed to meet for the event.

“We acknowledge the decision of the UCI with regards to Emily’s participation, however we fully recognize her disappointment with [the] decision,” British Cycling said earlier this week.

Bridges began hormone therapy last year to reduce her testosterone levels, having previously set a national junior men’s record over 25 miles in 2018.

“I am an athlete and I just want to race competitively again, within the regulations set by British Cycling and UCI after careful consideration of the research around transgender athletes,” Bridges said.

Additional reporting by AFP