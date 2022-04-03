Hooker Kurt Eklund yesterday scored three tries as the Blues beat Moana Pasifika 46-16 in Super Rugby Pacific, prevailing over their Auckland-based neighbor for the second time in five days.
The Blues won a catch-up match between the teams 32-19 on Tuesday and came out on top again in a bruising encounter in which All Blacks and Blues winger Caleb Clarke received a red card.
Blues and All Blacks prop Nepo Laulala also received a red card in Tuesday’s game and has been suspended for three weeks.
The teams were more closely matched than the scoreline suggested. Moana Pasifika took an early 6-3 lead on penalties and stayed in touch with the Blues through most of the first half, but Eklund’s hat-trick proved crucial in allowing the Blues to win for the third time in eight days.
“The thing with Moana Pasifika, they live off physical footy and, man, the score doesn’t reflect how hard that game was,” Blues captain Dalton Papalii said. “They always bring it and you could see if you give them a little sniff anytime in the game they can really come back.”
“There times in that game we were really on the back foot and just holding on,” he added.
After the early exchange of penalties, the Blues produced the first try of the match to center Corey Evans in the 17th minute, then another to Clarke four minutes later to lead 17-6.
Moana Pasifika rallied with a try to winger Tomasi Alosio to narrow the score to 17-13, but Eklund’s first try in the 34th minute gave the Blues breathing space approaching halftime.
Eklund scored again in the 46th and 66th minutes to become the first hooker in Blues history to score three tries in a match.
Clarke’s red card came in the 52nd minute, for taking out Alosio in the air, but it did not break the Blues’ momentum.
Prop Ezekial Lindenmuth appeared to score for Moana Pasifika in the 62nd, but his try was disallowed and that swung the match fully in the Blues’ favor.
“I guess the turning point was that try that was disallowed and then we lost a bit of momentum,” Moana Pasifika captain Sekope Kepu said. “Credit to the Blues, they took their opportunities. They turned around from a bit of adversity and took it down to our half and they scored.”
