Carlos Alcaraz is one win away from creating Miami Open history after defeating defending champion Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets to book a final date today with Norway’s Casper Ruud.
The 18-year-old Spanish sensation brought the crowd at Hard Rock Stadium to their feet for the second night in succession following his dramatic quarter-final win over Miomir Kecmanovic on Thursday night, as he saw off 10th-ranked Hurkacz of Poland 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/2) to reach his first ATP Masters final.
If he triumphs this weekend, Alcaraz, who made the last four in Indian Wells earlier this month, would become the youngest champion in the tournament’s 37-year history.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Only two men have won titles at this level at a younger age — Michael Chang (1990, Toronto) and Rafael Nadal (2005, Monte Carlo) were both 18 on their first triumphs.
Alcaraz turns 19 next month.
Hurkacz fought until the end, but the quality of Alcaraz’s groundstrokes and movement was ultimately the difference.
Hurkacz served superbly to force a second set tie-break as the slow conditions suited both players, but especially Alcaraz, who learned his trade on Spanish clay courts like his world famous compatriot and boyhood idol, Nadal.
“He has played well here and was the defending champion, but I played a really good game from my side,” said a delighted Alcaraz during a courtside interview after completing the win in just over two hours. “This will be my first big final on a hard court but I have confidence and I am going to enjoy it.”
World No. 8 Ruud is the first Norwegian to reach an ATP Masters 1000 final and surely one of the only top men’s tennis players to have an Instagram account devoted solely to his golfing skills.
Ruud’s clash with last year’s ATP Next Gen champion would be the biggest match of his career.
Ruud’s father, Christian Ruud, was Norway’s most successful player until he was surpassed by Casper Ruud, reaching 39th in the world.
Casper Ruud overpowered Cerundolo on Friday, making his first appearance at the elite Masters level, 6-4, 6-1.
