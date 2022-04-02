Resolute Crusaders hold on to down Highlanders 17-14

AP, CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand





The Christchurch-based Crusaders yesterday held on through a scoreless second half and with 14 men for the final three minutes to beat the Dunedin-based Highlanders 17-14 in Super Rugby Pacific.

Both teams scored two tries in a first half of tit-for-tat scoring and a penalty by All Blacks flyhalf Richie Mo’unga in the 26th minute proved unexpectedly decisive.

The Highlanders spent much of the second half and almost all of the final quarter on the attack, but they were unable to break down a resolute Crusaders’ defense which refused to yield even when replacement hooker Shilo Klein was shown a red card in 77th minute for a shoulder charge which struck the head of Highlanders prop Ethan de Groot.

The Crusaders showed a remarkable ability to hold out under concerted pressure, and to win crucial turnovers at the tackle through players such as flanker Ethan Blackadder and winger Sevu Reece.

“It was a heck of a battle,” Crusaders captain Scott Barrett said.

“The conditions forced both teams into playing that pressure game and it was a real seesaw right to the final whistle,” he said.

The first half had all the action the second half lacked.

The Highlanders twice were in front and on both occasions the Crusaders were able to reply.

Highlanders hooker Andrew Makalio scored the first, converted try of the match in the seventh minute from a clever lineout move worked with back row Shannon Frizell.

The Crusaders replied in the 13th minute with a try by prop Fletcher Newell, created by center David Havili, who recovered his own kick on attack and quickly moved the ball to Mitchell Drummond, who fed Newell at pace.

The Highlanders again went ahead in the 19th minute with a try by center Scott Gregory, converted by Hunt.

Again the Crusaders responded, this time through a powerful run by center Leicester Fainga’anuku.

In the meantime Mo’unga kicked the penalty that proved the difference between the teams.

“I was really proud of our effort,” Highlanders captain Aaron Smith said. “We were able to stay in the game for 80 minutes and put the best team in the competition under a lot of pressure.”

The Highlanders remain without a win after six matches, while the Crusaders have five wins from six games.

In yesterday’s other match, the New South Wales Waratahs routed Fijian Drua 38-14.

Additional reporting by staff writer