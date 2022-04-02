Teary Osaka rallies to top Bencic, make final

AP, MIAMI GARDENS, Florida





Naomi Osaka’s eyes welled with tears when her match ended, an all-too-familiar scene for her in recent years, but these were of the happy variety.

For the former world No. 1, that is major progress.

The unseeded Osaka on Thursday defeated world No. 22 Belinda Bencic 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Miami Open semi-finals. She is in a championship match for the first time since last year’s Australian Open and is to meet world No. 2 Iga Swiatek for the title today.

Japan’s Naomi Osaka returns to Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in their Miami Open women’s singles semi-final in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“Damn, I’m almost crying,” Osaka said after the match.

Maybe not even almost. She hid her face in an orange towel a few times following the final point, at least one tear clearly making its way down her right cheek.

Osaka entered the tournament ranked No. 77 in the world and will leave Miami no worse than 36th, and would be back in the top 30 if she wins the title.

It has been a long, trying and often emotional ride for Osaka since her win at the 2018 US Open over Serena Williams.

She was rattled during a loss in Indian Wells, California, on March 12 following a derogatory shout from a spectator, withdrew from last year’s French Open to address her mental state and left last year’s US Open in tears, but in South Florida, one of the places she considers home, it has been all support from the fans.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you,” Osaka told them in her on-court interview.

Swiatek — is to replace the now-retired Ashleigh Barty as the world No. 1 next week — beat Jessica Pegula 6-2, 7-5 in the other semi-final on Thursday.

In the men’s singles, Daniil Medvedev came into the tournament as the world No. 2. Hubert Hurkacz ensured he would stay there.

Hurkacz — the No. 8 seed and defending Miami Open champion — wore down the cramp-riddled top seed 7-6 (9/7), 6-3 in their quarter-final.

“Every muscle just went ‘cramp, cramp, cramp, cramp,’” Medvedev said.

Had Medvedev prevailed, he would have overtaken Novak Djokovic and returned to No. 1 ranking..

“For me, it was more important in a way just to win the match itself than to become No. 1,” Medvedev said. “Winning the match, I saw it more as a bonus.”

Poland’s Hurkacz was due to face world No. 14 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the semi-finals. Alcaraz defeated unseeded Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) in the final men’s quarter-final.

“I was returning pretty well, I was putting some pressure on his serves and that was helping my game,” Hurkacz said. “I was able to get some free points on my serve and that was pretty big.”

The other semi-final was to pit sixth seed Casper Ruud of Norway against unseeded Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina.

Hurkacz improved to 14-5 this year, and his record in Miami is 12-1.

“Coming here is so much fun,” Hurkacz said.