Naomi Osaka’s eyes welled with tears when her match ended, an all-too-familiar scene for her in recent years, but these were of the happy variety.
For the former world No. 1, that is major progress.
The unseeded Osaka on Thursday defeated world No. 22 Belinda Bencic 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Miami Open semi-finals. She is in a championship match for the first time since last year’s Australian Open and is to meet world No. 2 Iga Swiatek for the title today.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“Damn, I’m almost crying,” Osaka said after the match.
Maybe not even almost. She hid her face in an orange towel a few times following the final point, at least one tear clearly making its way down her right cheek.
Osaka entered the tournament ranked No. 77 in the world and will leave Miami no worse than 36th, and would be back in the top 30 if she wins the title.
It has been a long, trying and often emotional ride for Osaka since her win at the 2018 US Open over Serena Williams.
She was rattled during a loss in Indian Wells, California, on March 12 following a derogatory shout from a spectator, withdrew from last year’s French Open to address her mental state and left last year’s US Open in tears, but in South Florida, one of the places she considers home, it has been all support from the fans.
“From the bottom of my heart, thank you,” Osaka told them in her on-court interview.
Swiatek — is to replace the now-retired Ashleigh Barty as the world No. 1 next week — beat Jessica Pegula 6-2, 7-5 in the other semi-final on Thursday.
In the men’s singles, Daniil Medvedev came into the tournament as the world No. 2. Hubert Hurkacz ensured he would stay there.
Hurkacz — the No. 8 seed and defending Miami Open champion — wore down the cramp-riddled top seed 7-6 (9/7), 6-3 in their quarter-final.
“Every muscle just went ‘cramp, cramp, cramp, cramp,’” Medvedev said.
Had Medvedev prevailed, he would have overtaken Novak Djokovic and returned to No. 1 ranking..
“For me, it was more important in a way just to win the match itself than to become No. 1,” Medvedev said. “Winning the match, I saw it more as a bonus.”
Poland’s Hurkacz was due to face world No. 14 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the semi-finals. Alcaraz defeated unseeded Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) in the final men’s quarter-final.
“I was returning pretty well, I was putting some pressure on his serves and that was helping my game,” Hurkacz said. “I was able to get some free points on my serve and that was pretty big.”
The other semi-final was to pit sixth seed Casper Ruud of Norway against unseeded Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina.
Hurkacz improved to 14-5 this year, and his record in Miami is 12-1.
“Coming here is so much fun,” Hurkacz said.
With neon lights on the floor and walls, pulsing electronic beats, and a glowing red shuttlecock bouncing back and forth, a Malaysian badminton court evokes a sci-fi movie set. Shuttle in the Dark, a badminton hall in the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, was set up late last year by Inic Sport Management, a sports management company, to encourage people to take up the sport after two years of social restrictions because amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “Our initial goal was how can we encourage and gain back the interest of people to come back and play,” Inic Sport Management director Irina
Biniam Girmay of Eritrea won the Gent-Wevelgem cycling classic in Belgium on Sunday, becoming the first African cyclist to win a one-day classic. “This changes a lot in the future, especially for all African riders,” the Team Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux rider said after his narrow and hard-fought triumph in the Belgian cobbled classic. “I felt confident over the last 250m, but I just came here for a good result — this is amazing.” The 21-year-old Girmay was part of a four-rider breakaway in the final 30km of the epic 248.8km run, and sprung an early sprint from the back of his rivals 250m
Thai teenager Atthaya Thitikul won a playoff over Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen with a bogey on Sunday’s second extra hole to capture the JTBC Classic for her first LPGA title. World No. 14 Atthaya, an LPGA rookie 19-year-old making only her fifth tour start, fired the low round of the week at an eight-under-par 64 at the Aviara Golf Club in Carlsbad, California. That left her deadlocked with Madsen after 72 holes on 16-under 272 and, after missing a six-foot birdie putt for the win on the first playoff hole, Atthaya took advantage of Madsen going into a water hazard and claimed
WORTH IT? Many questioned whether it was safe to remain in Jeddah and compete after Yemen’s Houthi rebels had attacked an oil facility about 11km away on Friday Formula One champion Max Verstappen on Sunday swept past Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc four laps from the finish to take his first win of the season at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The Dutchman, who had started fourth, crossed the line just half of a second ahead of Leclerc, who keeps the championship lead, having led a Ferrari one-two in last week’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix. Spaniard Carlos Sainz was third for the Italian team. “Wow, that was close — wow, unbelievable,” Red Bull boss Christian Horner told Verstappen over the radio. “Well done, Max — great, great job.” The win was the 21st