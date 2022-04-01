TABLE TENNIS
Lin and Cheng advance
Taiwan’s Tokyo Olympic bronze medalists Lin Yun-ju and Cheng I-ching were to play the final of the mixed doubles at the World Table Tennis Star Contender Doha at about press time last night after dispatching Ovidiu Ionescu and Bernadette Szocs of Romania 11-6, 11-8, 11-8 in the semi-finals on Wednesday. The Taiwanese world No. 1 mixed doubles duo won in 18 minutes, 44 seconds against the world No. 8 pairing of Ionescu and Szocs at the Lusail Sports Arena. They were to play second seeds Emmanuel Lebesson and Yuan Jia Nan of France in yesterday’s final. In the men’s doubles final on Wednesday, Liao Cheng-ting and Lin Yun-ju of Taiwan fell 3-2 (7-11, 11-6, 6-11, 11-3, 4-11) against German pair Benedikt Duda and Qiu Dang.
CRICKET
Bangladesh claim three
Bangladesh hit back with three wickets on the first afternoon of the first Test against South Africa at Kingsmead yesterday. South Africa were 153-3 at tea after being sent in on a pitch with a liberal covering of grass. Home captain Dean Elgar (67) and Sarel Erwee (41) put on 113 for the first wicket, but Bangladesh dismissed them after lunch before Keegan Petersen (19) was brilliantly run out.
RUGBY UNION
Drua flee flooding
The Fijian Drua have had two setbacks ahead of today’s Super Rugby Pacific match against the New South Wales Waratahs, with flooding forcing them to evacuate their Australian training base and then head coach Mick Byrne testing positive for COVID-19. The Drua had to shift this week from Lennox Head in northern New South Wales state to the Gold Coast for the seventh and eighth rounds of the tournament. Drua chief executive Brian Thorburn issued a statement confirming Byrne had tested positive for the virus. “Mick is clearly gutted not to be with the team, but remains in good spirits as he completes his recovery and self-isolation period,” Thorburn told reporters. “He continues to call the shots, of course, and the players are in the very capable hands of our coaching and management staff.”
SOCCER
Man U to play at MCG
Manchester United are to play Crystal Palace at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in July, organizers said yesterday as Premier League teams resume pre-season tours, which stopped when COVID-19 hit. Cristiano Ronaldo and his United teammates are to meet A-League club Melbourne Victory on July 15 and Palace four days later at the 100,000-capacity MCG, with bumper crowds expected.
BASKETBALL
Heat, Mavs book berths
The Miami Heat on Wednesday rallied to beat the Boston Celtics 106-98 and clinch an NBA playoffs berth. The Dallas Mavericks also secured a playoff spot after Luka Doncic scored 35 points and handed out 13 assists to lead them to a 120-112 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs’ defeat meant either the Eastern Conference-leading Heat or Celtics would be sure of a berth. The Mavs’ playoff spot was assured with their win as well as the Toronto Raptors’ 125-102 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Biniam Girmay of Eritrea won the Gent-Wevelgem cycling classic in Belgium on Sunday, becoming the first African cyclist to win a one-day classic. “This changes a lot in the future, especially for all African riders,” the Team Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux rider said after his narrow and hard-fought triumph in the Belgian cobbled classic. “I felt confident over the last 250m, but I just came here for a good result — this is amazing.” The 21-year-old Girmay was part of a four-rider breakaway in the final 30km of the epic 248.8km run, and sprung an early sprint from the back of his rivals 250m
Tokyo Olympics bronze medalists Lin Yun-ju and Cheng I-ching on Thursday won the mixed doubles title for Taiwan at the WTT Contender tournament in Doha, Qatar. The Taiwanese world No. 1 mixed doubles duo defeated the world No. 7 Indian pairing of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra 11-4, 11-5, 11-3 to take home their first mixed doubles title of the year and the sixth since they began playing together in 2019. Lin and Cheng have previously won mixed doubles titles in Oman; Shenzhen, China; and Hong Kong, while it was their third title in Doha. The Taiwanese pairing also played the Indian duo
Thai teenager Atthaya Thitikul won a playoff over Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen with a bogey on Sunday’s second extra hole to capture the JTBC Classic for her first LPGA title. World No. 14 Atthaya, an LPGA rookie 19-year-old making only her fifth tour start, fired the low round of the week at an eight-under-par 64 at the Aviara Golf Club in Carlsbad, California. That left her deadlocked with Madsen after 72 holes on 16-under 272 and, after missing a six-foot birdie putt for the win on the first playoff hole, Atthaya took advantage of Madsen going into a water hazard and claimed
TRAUMATIC NIGHT: Reigning European champions Italy are to miss their second consecutive World Cup finals after falling to Aleksandar Trajkovski’s late strike Reigning European champions Italy are to miss a second straight FIFA World Cup finals after losing to a dramatic stoppage-time goal against North Macedonia on Thursday, but Portugal, Wales and Sweden all made it through to qualifying playoff deciders. Four-time World Cup winners Italy were stunned in Palermo as Aleksandar Trajkovski — who used to play in the Sicilian city — fired past Gianluigi Donnarumma in the second minute of stoppage-time to give North Macedonia an incredible 1-0 victory. The Azzurri will again be absent from the World Cup in Qatar after also failing to qualify for the 2018 finals in Russia