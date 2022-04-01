SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies





TABLE TENNIS

Lin and Cheng advance

Taiwan’s Tokyo Olympic bronze medalists Lin Yun-ju and Cheng I-ching were to play the final of the mixed doubles at the World Table Tennis Star Contender Doha at about press time last night after dispatching Ovidiu Ionescu and Bernadette Szocs of Romania 11-6, 11-8, 11-8 in the semi-finals on Wednesday. The Taiwanese world No. 1 mixed doubles duo won in 18 minutes, 44 seconds against the world No. 8 pairing of Ionescu and Szocs at the Lusail Sports Arena. They were to play second seeds Emmanuel Lebesson and Yuan Jia Nan of France in yesterday’s final. In the men’s doubles final on Wednesday, Liao Cheng-ting and Lin Yun-ju of Taiwan fell 3-2 (7-11, 11-6, 6-11, 11-3, 4-11) against German pair Benedikt Duda and Qiu Dang.

CRICKET

Bangladesh claim three

Bangladesh hit back with three wickets on the first afternoon of the first Test against South Africa at Kingsmead yesterday. South Africa were 153-3 at tea after being sent in on a pitch with a liberal covering of grass. Home captain Dean Elgar (67) and Sarel Erwee (41) put on 113 for the first wicket, but Bangladesh dismissed them after lunch before Keegan Petersen (19) was brilliantly run out.

RUGBY UNION

Drua flee flooding

The Fijian Drua have had two setbacks ahead of today’s Super Rugby Pacific match against the New South Wales Waratahs, with flooding forcing them to evacuate their Australian training base and then head coach Mick Byrne testing positive for COVID-19. The Drua had to shift this week from Lennox Head in northern New South Wales state to the Gold Coast for the seventh and eighth rounds of the tournament. Drua chief executive Brian Thorburn issued a statement confirming Byrne had tested positive for the virus. “Mick is clearly gutted not to be with the team, but remains in good spirits as he completes his recovery and self-isolation period,” Thorburn told reporters. “He continues to call the shots, of course, and the players are in the very capable hands of our coaching and management staff.”

SOCCER

Man U to play at MCG

Manchester United are to play Crystal Palace at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in July, organizers said yesterday as Premier League teams resume pre-season tours, which stopped when COVID-19 hit. Cristiano Ronaldo and his United teammates are to meet A-League club Melbourne Victory on July 15 and Palace four days later at the 100,000-capacity MCG, with bumper crowds expected.

BASKETBALL

Heat, Mavs book berths

The Miami Heat on Wednesday rallied to beat the Boston Celtics 106-98 and clinch an NBA playoffs berth. The Dallas Mavericks also secured a playoff spot after Luka Doncic scored 35 points and handed out 13 assists to lead them to a 120-112 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs’ defeat meant either the Eastern Conference-leading Heat or Celtics would be sure of a berth. The Mavs’ playoff spot was assured with their win as well as the Toronto Raptors’ 125-102 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.