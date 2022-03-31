SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





BASKETBALL

NBA returns to Chinese TV

NBA basketball yesterday returned to China Central Television (CCTV) for the first time in nearly 18 months, after China blacklisted it. National broadcaster CCTV streamed the Los Angeles Clippers’ 121-115 victory over the Utah Jazz. China, the NBA’s largest overseas market by far, suspended broadcasts on CCTV after then-Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey supported Hong Kong democracy protesters on Twitter in 2019. The return of the NBA to Chinese screens sparked a mixed reaction from the country’s social media users, with some slamming what they saw as CCTV’s failure to stick to its guns. “Who’s to blame for Chinese people’s lack of backbone?” read one post on Sina Weibo. “How will foreigners view us if our official media do this sort of thing?” However, others were just glad to see the games back on their screens. “I love my country, but that doesn’t stop me from also loving the NBA,” one person posted.

FOOTBALL

NFL changes overtime rules

The NFL has changed its much-maligned overtime rules for playoff games to ensure that each team has at least one possession, the league confirmed on Tuesday. A proposal submitted by the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles to tweak the rule had been approved at the league’s owners meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, the NFL said in a statement. The decision means that from now on in post-season games, each team would have at least one possession at the start of overtime. If the scores remain level after that possession, overtime would switch to sudden death. Under the previous rules, the team receiving the kickoff in overtime could win the game if they scored a touchdown on their first possession.

E-SPORTS

Usain Bolt to co-own WYLDE

Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt has joined e-sports group WYLDE as co-owner, the Dublin-based organization said in a statement on Tuesday. Bolt would be “involved in a range of activities focused on elevating WYLDE’s growing brand,” the organization said. WYLDE was founded two years ago by Steve Daly, a former investment banker at JP Morgan, and David Cronin, former president and chief executive of the American Ireland Funds. Bolt told the BBC in December last year that he used to skip training to play video games when he was younger.

GOLF

Woods might make Masters

The prospect of Tiger Woods making an incredible comeback at the Masters Tournament next week has increased after the 15-time major winner on Tuesday arrived at Augusta National for a practice round. He has not played competitive golf since incurring serious leg injuries in a car crash in February last year. Woods is expected to assess his physical capability to play in the first men’s major of the year after playing 18 holes, with a decision likely before the end of this week. While Woods is the master of creating mystery, the fact that the 46-year-old is willing to visit Augusta at this juncture means he regards the possibility of playing in the 86th edition of the Masters as a serious one.