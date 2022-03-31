BASKETBALL
NBA returns to Chinese TV
NBA basketball yesterday returned to China Central Television (CCTV) for the first time in nearly 18 months, after China blacklisted it. National broadcaster CCTV streamed the Los Angeles Clippers’ 121-115 victory over the Utah Jazz. China, the NBA’s largest overseas market by far, suspended broadcasts on CCTV after then-Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey supported Hong Kong democracy protesters on Twitter in 2019. The return of the NBA to Chinese screens sparked a mixed reaction from the country’s social media users, with some slamming what they saw as CCTV’s failure to stick to its guns. “Who’s to blame for Chinese people’s lack of backbone?” read one post on Sina Weibo. “How will foreigners view us if our official media do this sort of thing?” However, others were just glad to see the games back on their screens. “I love my country, but that doesn’t stop me from also loving the NBA,” one person posted.
FOOTBALL
NFL changes overtime rules
The NFL has changed its much-maligned overtime rules for playoff games to ensure that each team has at least one possession, the league confirmed on Tuesday. A proposal submitted by the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles to tweak the rule had been approved at the league’s owners meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, the NFL said in a statement. The decision means that from now on in post-season games, each team would have at least one possession at the start of overtime. If the scores remain level after that possession, overtime would switch to sudden death. Under the previous rules, the team receiving the kickoff in overtime could win the game if they scored a touchdown on their first possession.
E-SPORTS
Usain Bolt to co-own WYLDE
Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt has joined e-sports group WYLDE as co-owner, the Dublin-based organization said in a statement on Tuesday. Bolt would be “involved in a range of activities focused on elevating WYLDE’s growing brand,” the organization said. WYLDE was founded two years ago by Steve Daly, a former investment banker at JP Morgan, and David Cronin, former president and chief executive of the American Ireland Funds. Bolt told the BBC in December last year that he used to skip training to play video games when he was younger.
GOLF
Woods might make Masters
The prospect of Tiger Woods making an incredible comeback at the Masters Tournament next week has increased after the 15-time major winner on Tuesday arrived at Augusta National for a practice round. He has not played competitive golf since incurring serious leg injuries in a car crash in February last year. Woods is expected to assess his physical capability to play in the first men’s major of the year after playing 18 holes, with a decision likely before the end of this week. While Woods is the master of creating mystery, the fact that the 46-year-old is willing to visit Augusta at this juncture means he regards the possibility of playing in the 86th edition of the Masters as a serious one.
South Africa yesterday locked in a semi-final place, while the West Indies kept their hopes alive at the Women’s Cricket World Cup when they shared competition points from a match abandoned because of rain. The West Indies will regret the abandonment far more than South Africa, who were 61-4 when the decision was made to call off the match at Wellington’s Basin Reserve shortly before 5pm. Heavy overnight rain and showers during the morning delayed the start of play, but a match of 26 overs per side began at 3:15pm under brooding skies. The West Indies won the toss, bowled and South Africa
Tokyo Olympics bronze medalists Lin Yun-ju and Cheng I-ching on Thursday won the mixed doubles title for Taiwan at the WTT Contender tournament in Doha, Qatar. The Taiwanese world No. 1 mixed doubles duo defeated the world No. 7 Indian pairing of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra 11-4, 11-5, 11-3 to take home their first mixed doubles title of the year and the sixth since they began playing together in 2019. Lin and Cheng have previously won mixed doubles titles in Oman; Shenzhen, China; and Hong Kong, while it was their third title in Doha. The Taiwanese pairing also played the Indian duo
Biniam Girmay of Eritrea won the Gent-Wevelgem cycling classic in Belgium on Sunday, becoming the first African cyclist to win a one-day classic. “This changes a lot in the future, especially for all African riders,” the Team Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux rider said after his narrow and hard-fought triumph in the Belgian cobbled classic. “I felt confident over the last 250m, but I just came here for a good result — this is amazing.” The 21-year-old Girmay was part of a four-rider breakaway in the final 30km of the epic 248.8km run, and sprung an early sprint from the back of his rivals 250m
Thai teenager Atthaya Thitikul won a playoff over Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen with a bogey on Sunday’s second extra hole to capture the JTBC Classic for her first LPGA title. World No. 14 Atthaya, an LPGA rookie 19-year-old making only her fifth tour start, fired the low round of the week at an eight-under-par 64 at the Aviara Golf Club in Carlsbad, California. That left her deadlocked with Madsen after 72 holes on 16-under 272 and, after missing a six-foot birdie putt for the win on the first playoff hole, Atthaya took advantage of Madsen going into a water hazard and claimed