CRICKET
Young ton powers NZ
A century by Will Young yesterday helped guide New Zealand to a seven-wicket win over the Netherlands in the first of three one-day internationals. Young made 103 not out and combined with Henry Nicholls (67) in a 162-run partnership for the second wicket to help New Zealand surpass the Netherlands total of 202 in the 39th over. Fast bowler Blair Tickner took 4-50 in his ODI debut to help New Zealand limit the Netherlands, who batted first after winning the toss.
CRICKET
Root should go: Vaughan
Joe Root should step down as England Test captain following his side’s series loss to the West Indies, former England skipper Michael Vaughan told the BBC. Root’s position is under the spotlight after a poor run to four successive Test series defeats. Vaughan has known Root for many years, but says it is better to have Root in the side without the burden of the captaincy. “He’s taken it as far as he possibly can,” he said. “If he rings me in the next week and asks for some advice I’ll be dead honest — I’d tell him to step down. Will England be any worse off not having him as a captain? I don’t think they would, because they are going to get his runs and a senior player.”
RUGBY UNION
Spain face investigation
Spain’s place in next year’s Rugby World Cup in France is in doubt while they are being investigated for fielding an ineligible player. Spain qualified on March 13 for their second Rugby World Cup. However, World Rugby on Monday said that it was convening an independent judicial committee to examine a possible breach by Spain in World Cup qualifying of Regulation 8, concerning a player’s eligibility for internationals. “World Rugby was made aware of a potential breach concerning one member of the Spanish national men’s senior team,” it said in a statement. The review reportedly concerns South Africa-born front-rower Gavin van der Berg, who arrived in Spain in 2018 and had to live there for three years to qualify for Spain on residency before his debut on Dec. 18. However, he reportedly returned to South Africa in 2019 and again in 2020.
BOXING
Usyk out of Ukraine
World heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk is preparing for a rematch with Anthony Joshua after leaving his native Ukraine. Usyk “is already in Europe” to start training for a second fight with Joshua that could take place in June, the champion’s promoter, Alexander Krassyuk, said. Krassyuk said locations for the fight are being discussed.
TENNIS
Becker describes finances
Boris Becker, who is on trial in London accused of failing to hand over his assets after he was declared bankrupt, on Monday told a jury about his struggles with money. Becker, 54, said he was not able to earn enough to pay his debts because of bad publicity when his reputation declined. He said he had “expensive lifestyle commitments,” including a house in Wimbledon that cost ￡22,000 (US$28,800) in rent each month. His divorce with ex-wife Barbara Becker in 2001 involved high child support payments for their two sons, he said. That was on top of him having to support his daughter and mother.
South Africa yesterday locked in a semi-final place, while the West Indies kept their hopes alive at the Women’s Cricket World Cup when they shared competition points from a match abandoned because of rain. The West Indies will regret the abandonment far more than South Africa, who were 61-4 when the decision was made to call off the match at Wellington’s Basin Reserve shortly before 5pm. Heavy overnight rain and showers during the morning delayed the start of play, but a match of 26 overs per side began at 3:15pm under brooding skies. The West Indies won the toss, bowled and South Africa
Tokyo Olympics bronze medalists Lin Yun-ju and Cheng I-ching on Thursday won the mixed doubles title for Taiwan at the WTT Contender tournament in Doha, Qatar. The Taiwanese world No. 1 mixed doubles duo defeated the world No. 7 Indian pairing of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra 11-4, 11-5, 11-3 to take home their first mixed doubles title of the year and the sixth since they began playing together in 2019. Lin and Cheng have previously won mixed doubles titles in Oman; Shenzhen, China; and Hong Kong, while it was their third title in Doha. The Taiwanese pairing also played the Indian duo
‘FULFILLED’: The Aussie world No. 1 said that finally realizing her dream of winning Wimbledon had changed her perspective, giving her a ‘gut feeling’ about retiring Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty on Wednesday stunned the tennis world by retiring from the sport aged just 25, saying she had fulfilled her dreams and was “spent physically.” Barty dropped the bombshell weeks after becoming the first home Australian Open champion in 44 years, joining only a handful of players to win a Grand Slam on three different surfaces. In an emotional social media video message with her close friend and former doubles partner Casey Dellacqua, the world No. 1 said that she was “so ready” to call it quits after achieving her lifetime ambition of winning Wimbledon last year. “Success for me is
Thai teenager Atthaya Thitikul won a playoff over Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen with a bogey on Sunday’s second extra hole to capture the JTBC Classic for her first LPGA title. World No. 14 Atthaya, an LPGA rookie 19-year-old making only her fifth tour start, fired the low round of the week at an eight-under-par 64 at the Aviara Golf Club in Carlsbad, California. That left her deadlocked with Madsen after 72 holes on 16-under 272 and, after missing a six-foot birdie putt for the win on the first playoff hole, Atthaya took advantage of Madsen going into a water hazard and claimed