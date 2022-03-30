SPORTS BRIEFS

CRICKET

Young ton powers NZ

A century by Will Young yesterday helped guide New Zealand to a seven-wicket win over the Netherlands in the first of three one-day internationals. Young made 103 not out and combined with Henry Nicholls (67) in a 162-run partnership for the second wicket to help New Zealand surpass the Netherlands total of 202 in the 39th over. Fast bowler Blair Tickner took 4-50 in his ODI debut to help New Zealand limit the Netherlands, who batted first after winning the toss.

CRICKET

Root should go: Vaughan

Joe Root should step down as England Test captain following his side’s series loss to the West Indies, former England skipper Michael Vaughan told the BBC. Root’s position is under the spotlight after a poor run to four successive Test series defeats. Vaughan has known Root for many years, but says it is better to have Root in the side without the burden of the captaincy. “He’s taken it as far as he possibly can,” he said. “If he rings me in the next week and asks for some advice I’ll be dead honest — I’d tell him to step down. Will England be any worse off not having him as a captain? I don’t think they would, because they are going to get his runs and a senior player.”

RUGBY UNION

Spain face investigation

Spain’s place in next year’s Rugby World Cup in France is in doubt while they are being investigated for fielding an ineligible player. Spain qualified on March 13 for their second Rugby World Cup. However, World Rugby on Monday said that it was convening an independent judicial committee to examine a possible breach by Spain in World Cup qualifying of Regulation 8, concerning a player’s eligibility for internationals. “World Rugby was made aware of a potential breach concerning one member of the Spanish national men’s senior team,” it said in a statement. The review reportedly concerns South Africa-born front-rower Gavin van der Berg, who arrived in Spain in 2018 and had to live there for three years to qualify for Spain on residency before his debut on Dec. 18. However, he reportedly returned to South Africa in 2019 and again in 2020.

BOXING

Usyk out of Ukraine

World heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk is preparing for a rematch with Anthony Joshua after leaving his native Ukraine. Usyk “is already in Europe” to start training for a second fight with Joshua that could take place in June, the champion’s promoter, Alexander Krassyuk, said. Krassyuk said locations for the fight are being discussed.

TENNIS

Becker describes finances

Boris Becker, who is on trial in London accused of failing to hand over his assets after he was declared bankrupt, on Monday told a jury about his struggles with money. Becker, 54, said he was not able to earn enough to pay his debts because of bad publicity when his reputation declined. He said he had “expensive lifestyle commitments,” including a house in Wimbledon that cost ￡22,000 (US$28,800) in rent each month. His divorce with ex-wife Barbara Becker in 2001 involved high child support payments for their two sons, he said. That was on top of him having to support his daughter and mother.