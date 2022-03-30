Nuggets face battle in the West, despite strong form

AP, DENVER, Colorado





Reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets certainly figured that a recent stretch of winning 14 of 18 games would propel them in the Western Conference standings or at least give them some breathing room in the post-season race.

Not the case.

What their 14-4 run did was allow them to merely tread water in sixth — teetering on the brink of tumbling into the play-in scenario for the teams who finish from seventh to 10th in the conference.

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo looks for a dunk as Sacramento Kings center Damian Jones defends during their NBA game in Miami on Monday. Photo: AP

“The depth of the Western Conference, I think, is incredible,” said Nuggets coach Michael Malone, whose team has been playing without injured standouts Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. “The West is loaded.”

The final two weeks of the regular season should provide entertaining theater as teams jockey for playoff positions, with the exception of the Phoenix Suns, who can sit back and wait to see who they are to play after sewing up the top seed in the West.

Everyone else has work to do.

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone gestures during their NBA game against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Monday. Photo: AP

In the East, there is very little settled, either. The top six teams are separated by just 4.5 games, with the Miami Heat leading the way after Monday’s games.

The Los Angeles Lakers face an uncertain road after LeBron James hurt his ankle.

He might be limited going forward or even possibly miss some time, which his team cannot afford — not with the Lakers dangerously close to falling out of the play-in positions.

Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr, right, controls the ball as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic defends during their NBA game in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Monday. Photo: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY

The New Orleans Pelicans were ninth and the Lakers 10th.

There was a preview of that possible matchup on Sunday as the Pelicans rallied from 23 points down late in the second quarter to knock off the Lakers 116-108. James did not hide his feelings over blowing a big lead in a game in which he twisted his left ankle.

“Excuse my language, but that’s what it feels like,” James said after using profanity to describe his emotions. “It feels like another wasted opportunity obviously for myself and for our team.”

There is no margin for error for the Lakers with the San Antonio Spurs — winners of four straight — only a half-game away from the last play-in spot.

The Los Angeles Clippers were in eighth.

If they were to get back some combination of Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell, they would be an even scarier eighth seed.

The standings as of Monday would pit the Clippers against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a play-in scenario, but the Timberwolves could still catch the Nuggets for No. 6.

Whoever grabs the sixth seed will more than likely draw Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, who are third in the standings. The Memphis Grizzlies were comfortably in second.

However, the Warriors on Monday lost for the sixth time in their past seven games, losing ground to the Dallas Mavericks (fourth), the Utah Jazz (fifth) and the Nuggets in the battle for the No. 3 seed in the West.

“It’s really, really hard going into the playoffs to predict a clear winner,” said Oklahoma City Thunder coach Mark Daigneault, whose team are out of post-season contention, but are to close the season by playing the Jazz, the Lakers and the Clippers. “It’s been a bear of a conference for a long time.”

Additional reporting by Reuters

The results on Monday were:

‧ Cavaliers 107, Magic 101

‧ Grizzlies 123, Warriors 95

‧ Heat 123, Kings 100

‧ Hornets 109, Nuggets 113

‧ Knicks 109, Bulls 104

‧ Pacers 123, Hawks 132

‧ Raptors 115, Celtics 112

‧ Rockets 120, Spurs 123

‧ Trail Blazers 131, Thunder 134