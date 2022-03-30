After last year’s battle of the generations, and young pretender Max Verstappen taking the title from seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, Formula One’s new era has fired up a clash of 24-year-olds.
The season’s first two races — floodlit events in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia — have seen Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Red Bull’s Verstappen — both 24 — go wheel-to-wheel with one victory apiece.
The pair, established stars of the youth wave coming through who were just kids when Mercedes’ Hamilton made his F1 debut in 2007, have been rivals since their formative years in go-karts.
Photo: Reuters
“They were fighting when they were kids and now here for the first position in F1,” Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto said on Sunday. “It’s very good for F1, a fantastic start to the season.”
Leclerc leads the standings, ahead of 27-year-old teammate Carlos Sainz, with Verstappen third and George Russell, another 24-year-old, fourth for Mercedes. Hamilton, 37, is fifth.
The sport has undergone a rules revolution in the hope of making racing closer and more exciting.
Red Bull boss Christian Horner said that the evidence of the success of the changes was there to see.
“In the last two races we’ve seen Charles and Max pass each other about 10 times, which we haven’t seen in previous seasons, and it’s been great racing,” Horner said. “Of a sample of two, you’d have to say it’s a big tick in the box for the ability to follow closely and race wheel to wheel. It’s been outstanding.”
The next round is scheduled forr Australia on April 10 before Formula One returns to Europe and a home race for Ferrari at the Imola circuit in Italy.
“It’s now going to be about development, about unlocking potential with these cars that are still very immature,” Horner said. “We can see Ferrari are very, very quick and it’s going to be a busy period through the rest of the spring now to try and get performance to the cars, understand how the tires are working and so on over these next few races.”
Ferrari lead the way to Melbourne, having scored 78 points from a maximum 88 available, but Binotto said Red Bull were still the team to beat.
“I think it will be again a good battle, a tight battle. I believe that still Red Bull is very fast, they are the strongest because they have the world champion,” he said. “I would say they are still the favorites and we try to do our best, let’s see. There are a lot of situations that may happen.”
Red Bull are in second place in the constructor standings with 37 points, a point behind Mercedes, but they failed to score in Bahrain and reliability is always a concern.
“Luck tends to even itself out over the course of a year,” Horner said. “We’ve just got to go race by race. We’re off the mark now. We’re on the scoreboard, we’ve won our first race of the year, both drivers have been very competitive and we’ve just got to build some momentum.”
Red Bull have plenty of straight-line speed, while Ferrari were faster through the corners in Jeddah, and different tracks will play to individual strengths.
Meanwhile, former champions Mercedes must tame a “porpoising” car to get back in the game.
“It’s a very intense battle with Ferrari,” Horner said. “I have no doubt Mercedes will at some point join that battle, but my focus is very much on our team.”
South Africa yesterday locked in a semi-final place, while the West Indies kept their hopes alive at the Women’s Cricket World Cup when they shared competition points from a match abandoned because of rain. The West Indies will regret the abandonment far more than South Africa, who were 61-4 when the decision was made to call off the match at Wellington’s Basin Reserve shortly before 5pm. Heavy overnight rain and showers during the morning delayed the start of play, but a match of 26 overs per side began at 3:15pm under brooding skies. The West Indies won the toss, bowled and South Africa
Tokyo Olympics bronze medalists Lin Yun-ju and Cheng I-ching on Thursday won the mixed doubles title for Taiwan at the WTT Contender tournament in Doha, Qatar. The Taiwanese world No. 1 mixed doubles duo defeated the world No. 7 Indian pairing of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra 11-4, 11-5, 11-3 to take home their first mixed doubles title of the year and the sixth since they began playing together in 2019. Lin and Cheng have previously won mixed doubles titles in Oman; Shenzhen, China; and Hong Kong, while it was their third title in Doha. The Taiwanese pairing also played the Indian duo
‘FULFILLED’: The Aussie world No. 1 said that finally realizing her dream of winning Wimbledon had changed her perspective, giving her a ‘gut feeling’ about retiring Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty on Wednesday stunned the tennis world by retiring from the sport aged just 25, saying she had fulfilled her dreams and was “spent physically.” Barty dropped the bombshell weeks after becoming the first home Australian Open champion in 44 years, joining only a handful of players to win a Grand Slam on three different surfaces. In an emotional social media video message with her close friend and former doubles partner Casey Dellacqua, the world No. 1 said that she was “so ready” to call it quits after achieving her lifetime ambition of winning Wimbledon last year. “Success for me is
Thai teenager Atthaya Thitikul won a playoff over Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen with a bogey on Sunday’s second extra hole to capture the JTBC Classic for her first LPGA title. World No. 14 Atthaya, an LPGA rookie 19-year-old making only her fifth tour start, fired the low round of the week at an eight-under-par 64 at the Aviara Golf Club in Carlsbad, California. That left her deadlocked with Madsen after 72 holes on 16-under 272 and, after missing a six-foot birdie putt for the win on the first playoff hole, Atthaya took advantage of Madsen going into a water hazard and claimed