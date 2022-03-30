Blues hold on against Moana Pasifika

MAN DOWN: The Blues scored the first three tries before Moana Pasifika turned the tables with a period of pressure, but they could not convert a red-card advantage

AP, AUCKLAND, New Zealand





The Auckland Blues yesterday survived a red card and a fraught period around halftime when they almost gave up a 19-point lead to beat Moana Pasifika 32-19 in a rescheduled Super Rugby Pacific match.

All Blacks prop Nepo Laulala was sent off with the Blues leading 24-12 in the 58th minute for a shoulder charge that made contact with the jaw of Moana Pasifika center Fine Isi.

The Blues conceded a try, but also scored one while they were a man short and added a late penalty to close out a win by five tries to three.

An overwhelmingly dominant scrum gave the Blues a strong foundation and they used that and the penalties that resulted to build a 19-0 lead after 35 minutes.

They scored three first-half tries, including two to hooker Ricky Riccitelli from rolling mauls after lineouts.

However, Moana Pasifika turned that tactic against them in the dying minutes of the first half.

Hooker Luteru Tolai scored from a driving maul in the 37th minute for their first try.

Another try from the same tactic in the 45th minute made the score 19-12 and put the Blues under pressure.

Moana Pasifika crashed over the Blues line again in the 50th minute, but a try to Tolai was disallowed after being awarded by the referee because of a double movement.

Moana Pasifika completely turned the game in the early stages of the second half. The Blues dominated possession and territory in the first half, but Moana Pasifika had 72 percent of possession in the first 15 minutes of the second.

The Blues rallied with a try to hard-working captain Luke Romano, led 24-12 and the momentum of the match again began to swing in their favor.

Tomasi Alosio scored for Moana Pasifika immediately after the sending off of Laulala, but a try to scrumhalf Finlay Christie again put the Blues comfortably ahead.

“We felt like we were playing how we wanted to play and then we sort of let the foot of the throat a little bit,” Romano said. “You’ve seen with the other games Moana has played they never give up, they never say die and they came back and had us on the ropes there.”

The match was originally to be the first of the season, but was postponed after a COVID-19 outbreak within the Moana Pasifika squad.

The teams are to meet again in a round 7 match on Saturday.