The Auckland Blues yesterday survived a red card and a fraught period around halftime when they almost gave up a 19-point lead to beat Moana Pasifika 32-19 in a rescheduled Super Rugby Pacific match.
All Blacks prop Nepo Laulala was sent off with the Blues leading 24-12 in the 58th minute for a shoulder charge that made contact with the jaw of Moana Pasifika center Fine Isi.
The Blues conceded a try, but also scored one while they were a man short and added a late penalty to close out a win by five tries to three.
An overwhelmingly dominant scrum gave the Blues a strong foundation and they used that and the penalties that resulted to build a 19-0 lead after 35 minutes.
They scored three first-half tries, including two to hooker Ricky Riccitelli from rolling mauls after lineouts.
However, Moana Pasifika turned that tactic against them in the dying minutes of the first half.
Hooker Luteru Tolai scored from a driving maul in the 37th minute for their first try.
Another try from the same tactic in the 45th minute made the score 19-12 and put the Blues under pressure.
Moana Pasifika crashed over the Blues line again in the 50th minute, but a try to Tolai was disallowed after being awarded by the referee because of a double movement.
Moana Pasifika completely turned the game in the early stages of the second half. The Blues dominated possession and territory in the first half, but Moana Pasifika had 72 percent of possession in the first 15 minutes of the second.
The Blues rallied with a try to hard-working captain Luke Romano, led 24-12 and the momentum of the match again began to swing in their favor.
Tomasi Alosio scored for Moana Pasifika immediately after the sending off of Laulala, but a try to scrumhalf Finlay Christie again put the Blues comfortably ahead.
“We felt like we were playing how we wanted to play and then we sort of let the foot of the throat a little bit,” Romano said. “You’ve seen with the other games Moana has played they never give up, they never say die and they came back and had us on the ropes there.”
The match was originally to be the first of the season, but was postponed after a COVID-19 outbreak within the Moana Pasifika squad.
The teams are to meet again in a round 7 match on Saturday.
South Africa yesterday locked in a semi-final place, while the West Indies kept their hopes alive at the Women’s Cricket World Cup when they shared competition points from a match abandoned because of rain. The West Indies will regret the abandonment far more than South Africa, who were 61-4 when the decision was made to call off the match at Wellington’s Basin Reserve shortly before 5pm. Heavy overnight rain and showers during the morning delayed the start of play, but a match of 26 overs per side began at 3:15pm under brooding skies. The West Indies won the toss, bowled and South Africa
Tokyo Olympics bronze medalists Lin Yun-ju and Cheng I-ching on Thursday won the mixed doubles title for Taiwan at the WTT Contender tournament in Doha, Qatar. The Taiwanese world No. 1 mixed doubles duo defeated the world No. 7 Indian pairing of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra 11-4, 11-5, 11-3 to take home their first mixed doubles title of the year and the sixth since they began playing together in 2019. Lin and Cheng have previously won mixed doubles titles in Oman; Shenzhen, China; and Hong Kong, while it was their third title in Doha. The Taiwanese pairing also played the Indian duo
‘FULFILLED’: The Aussie world No. 1 said that finally realizing her dream of winning Wimbledon had changed her perspective, giving her a ‘gut feeling’ about retiring Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty on Wednesday stunned the tennis world by retiring from the sport aged just 25, saying she had fulfilled her dreams and was “spent physically.” Barty dropped the bombshell weeks after becoming the first home Australian Open champion in 44 years, joining only a handful of players to win a Grand Slam on three different surfaces. In an emotional social media video message with her close friend and former doubles partner Casey Dellacqua, the world No. 1 said that she was “so ready” to call it quits after achieving her lifetime ambition of winning Wimbledon last year. “Success for me is
Thai teenager Atthaya Thitikul won a playoff over Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen with a bogey on Sunday’s second extra hole to capture the JTBC Classic for her first LPGA title. World No. 14 Atthaya, an LPGA rookie 19-year-old making only her fifth tour start, fired the low round of the week at an eight-under-par 64 at the Aviara Golf Club in Carlsbad, California. That left her deadlocked with Madsen after 72 holes on 16-under 272 and, after missing a six-foot birdie putt for the win on the first playoff hole, Atthaya took advantage of Madsen going into a water hazard and claimed