Canada on Sunday qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 36 years with an emphatic 4-0 victory over Jamaica in Toronto.
Goals from Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan, Junior Hoilett and an Adrian Mariappa own-goal secured all three points after Canada dominated against a Jamaica side already eliminated from contention in the CONCACAF region’s qualifying tournament for this year’s finals in Qatar.
The win sparked wild celebrations at Toronto’s 30,000-capacity BMO Field, where an expectant sell-out crowd had gathered to watch Canada clinch a World Cup qualification for only the second time, having last appeared at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Canada manager John Herdman — who took over the men’s team in 2018 after a successful stint in charge of Canada’s women’s team — said the qualification is proof that Canada is a “football country.”
“You know what? You can play in a [UEFA] Champions League final — Canadians can play for Bayern Munich — and now they’re going to the World Cup,” Herdman said in a reference to injured Canada and Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies. “Canada is a football nation and we better believe it. We’re going to keep going. We’ve only just got started.”
After a dominant qualifying campaign had left them three points clear with two matches remaining, Canada needed only a point from Sunday’s fixture to assure themselves of qualification.
That objective was never in doubt as Canada went on the attack from the whistle.
Larin could have opened the scoring after only five minutes, but his shot after Jonathan David’s surging run and pass was well saved by Jamaican goalkeeper Andre Blake.
However, Larin made no mistake in the 13th minute to bag Canada’s opener.
A lovely team move ended with former Portgual under-21 international Stephen Eustaquio splitting the Jamaica defense to find Larin, who calmly tucked away the finish to spark raucous celebrations.
The remainder of the half was only a question of when Canada would add to their lead, as wave after wave of red-shirted players laid siege to Jamaica’s goal.
David should have doubled Canada’s lead on 15 minutes, but shot wide from eight yards, while in the 21st minute, Buchanan squandered a gilt-edged opportunity, scooping his shot over the bar.
Jonathan Osorio went close with a deflected shot in the 34th minute, and Buchanan then missed another opportunity from Osorio’s cross.
Larin was the next to miss on 38 minutes, guiding his shot just wide of the post to leave Herdman howling in disbelief on the sidelines.
However, just when it looked as if Jamaica might restrict Canada to one first-half goal, the Reggae Boyz’s resistance was finally broken. David crossed from the far post, and Buchanan lost his marker, took a touch and buried his finish into the bottom corner.
That sent the home crowd into party mode and Canada’s dominance continued throughout the second half.
“We’ve been through some tough times,” Herdman said. “I’ve knocked on doors to ask for money for this team, and we did it — and we just kept believing.”
