Thai teenager Atthaya Thitikul won a playoff over Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen with a bogey on Sunday’s second extra hole to capture the JTBC Classic for her first LPGA title.
World No. 14 Atthaya, an LPGA rookie 19-year-old making only her fifth tour start, fired the low round of the week at an eight-under-par 64 at the Aviara Golf Club in Carlsbad, California.
That left her deadlocked with Madsen after 72 holes on 16-under 272 and, after missing a six-foot birdie putt for the win on the first playoff hole, Atthaya took advantage of Madsen going into a water hazard and claimed the crown with a bogey on the second.
Photo: AFP
“I just focus on my game and do the best I can and it has turned out to be [enough],” Atthaya said. “It means a lot. It means the world to me. I know my parents and coaches back home are watching me now. It’s meaningful to all of us, not just me.”
South Korean An Na-rin was third on 273 with Canada’s Maude-Aimee Leblanc, Thailand’s Pajaree Anannarukarn and top-ranked Ko Jin-young of South Korea on 274. England’s Charley Hull was seventh on 276.
Ko fired a 68 for her LPGA-record 34th consecutive under-par round.
The event was the final tune-up for next week’s first major women’s golf tournament of the year, the Chevron Championship at Rancho Mirage.
The playoff began at the par-four 18th hole. Madsen sent her approach over the back of the green, while Atthaya bounced her second shot six feet beyond the hole.
However, Madsen chipped the ball two feet from the cup and Atthaya pushed her birdie putt wide left to set up another playing of the 18th hole.
After Madsen chipped her fourth onto the green, Atthaya putted to eight feet. Madsen missed her bogey putt and the teen two-putted for the win.
Several Taiwanese players competed, but did not make the cut for the final round: Min Lee finished at two-over-par, Hou Yu-sang at five-over-par, Chien Pei-yun at eight-over-par, Hsu Wei-ling at nine-over-par and Vivian Hou at 12-over-par.
Additional reporting by staff writer
South Africa yesterday locked in a semi-final place, while the West Indies kept their hopes alive at the Women’s Cricket World Cup when they shared competition points from a match abandoned because of rain. The West Indies will regret the abandonment far more than South Africa, who were 61-4 when the decision was made to call off the match at Wellington’s Basin Reserve shortly before 5pm. Heavy overnight rain and showers during the morning delayed the start of play, but a match of 26 overs per side began at 3:15pm under brooding skies. The West Indies won the toss, bowled and South Africa
Tokyo Olympics bronze medalists Lin Yun-ju and Cheng I-ching on Thursday won the mixed doubles title for Taiwan at the WTT Contender tournament in Doha, Qatar. The Taiwanese world No. 1 mixed doubles duo defeated the world No. 7 Indian pairing of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra 11-4, 11-5, 11-3 to take home their first mixed doubles title of the year and the sixth since they began playing together in 2019. Lin and Cheng have previously won mixed doubles titles in Oman; Shenzhen, China; and Hong Kong, while it was their third title in Doha. The Taiwanese pairing also played the Indian duo
Kevin Muscat was branded “the most hated man in football” by an opponent during his playing days, but the Australian hopes perceptions are changing after making his mark as a coach. England-born Muscat had a successful playing career as a tough-tackling defender with the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Millwall and Crystal Palace, and won 46 caps for Australia. However, he was also involved in a series of controversial on-field incidents and was sent off 12 times. In 2001, France coach Roger Lemerre described a crunching Muscat tackle that injured forward Christophe Dugarry as an “act of brutality.” Now 48 and manager of a Yokohama
‘FULFILLED’: The Aussie world No. 1 said that finally realizing her dream of winning Wimbledon had changed her perspective, giving her a ‘gut feeling’ about retiring Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty on Wednesday stunned the tennis world by retiring from the sport aged just 25, saying she had fulfilled her dreams and was “spent physically.” Barty dropped the bombshell weeks after becoming the first home Australian Open champion in 44 years, joining only a handful of players to win a Grand Slam on three different surfaces. In an emotional social media video message with her close friend and former doubles partner Casey Dellacqua, the world No. 1 said that she was “so ready” to call it quits after achieving her lifetime ambition of winning Wimbledon last year. “Success for me is