Thai teen wins playoff to capture first LPGA title

AFP, LOS ANGELES





Thai teenager Atthaya Thitikul won a playoff over Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen with a bogey on Sunday’s second extra hole to capture the JTBC Classic for her first LPGA title.

World No. 14 Atthaya, an LPGA rookie 19-year-old making only her fifth tour start, fired the low round of the week at an eight-under-par 64 at the Aviara Golf Club in Carlsbad, California.

That left her deadlocked with Madsen after 72 holes on 16-under 272 and, after missing a six-foot birdie putt for the win on the first playoff hole, Atthaya took advantage of Madsen going into a water hazard and claimed the crown with a bogey on the second.

Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand holds the trophy after her 16-under-par playoff win over Nana Koerstz Madsen of Denmark in the final round of the JTBC Classic at the Aviara Golf Club in Carlsbad, California, on Sunday. Photo: AFP

“I just focus on my game and do the best I can and it has turned out to be [enough],” Atthaya said. “It means a lot. It means the world to me. I know my parents and coaches back home are watching me now. It’s meaningful to all of us, not just me.”

South Korean An Na-rin was third on 273 with Canada’s Maude-Aimee Leblanc, Thailand’s Pajaree Anannarukarn and top-ranked Ko Jin-young of South Korea on 274. England’s Charley Hull was seventh on 276.

Ko fired a 68 for her LPGA-record 34th consecutive under-par round.

The event was the final tune-up for next week’s first major women’s golf tournament of the year, the Chevron Championship at Rancho Mirage.

The playoff began at the par-four 18th hole. Madsen sent her approach over the back of the green, while Atthaya bounced her second shot six feet beyond the hole.

However, Madsen chipped the ball two feet from the cup and Atthaya pushed her birdie putt wide left to set up another playing of the 18th hole.

After Madsen chipped her fourth onto the green, Atthaya putted to eight feet. Madsen missed her bogey putt and the teen two-putted for the win.

Several Taiwanese players competed, but did not make the cut for the final round: Min Lee finished at two-over-par, Hou Yu-sang at five-over-par, Chien Pei-yun at eight-over-par, Hsu Wei-ling at nine-over-par and Vivian Hou at 12-over-par.

Additional reporting by staff writer