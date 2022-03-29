Biniam Girmay of Eritrea won the Gent-Wevelgem cycling classic in Belgium on Sunday, becoming the first African cyclist to win a one-day classic.
“This changes a lot in the future, especially for all African riders,” the Team Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux rider said after his narrow and hard-fought triumph in the Belgian cobbled classic. “I felt confident over the last 250m, but I just came here for a good result — this is amazing.”
The 21-year-old Girmay was part of a four-rider breakaway in the final 30km of the epic 248.8km run, and sprung an early sprint from the back of his rivals 250m from the line.
Photo: AFP
Team Jumbo–Visma rider Christophe Laporte managed to follow Girmay and was centimeters from catching him, but the African rider edged the Frenchman to the line as a chasing pack of prerace favorites closed in too late.
“I suffered on the cobbles. It’s not exactly comfortable,” the 29-year-old Girmay said after his first race on a cobblestone surface.
“When it came to the sprint, I knew the others were strong, but I felt confident,” Girmay said.
Second-placed Laporte was furious with himself.
“I made a mistake. It should have been me launching the sprint,” said the 29-year-old, who missed victory by a whisker. “Chances like that don’t come up every day, but he came out really quickly and forced a gap — so, well done to him.”
Girmay was in the mix at Milan-San Remo and came fifth at the midweek classic E3 race.
He was also a triple African junior champion winning the road race, time trial and team time trial in 2018, before winning Africa’s first world championships medal when he took silver at the under-23’s last year.
This Gent-Wevelgem was considered a warm-up for what is perhaps Belgium’s biggest race: the Tour of Flanders on Sunday.
South Africa yesterday locked in a semi-final place, while the West Indies kept their hopes alive at the Women’s Cricket World Cup when they shared competition points from a match abandoned because of rain. The West Indies will regret the abandonment far more than South Africa, who were 61-4 when the decision was made to call off the match at Wellington’s Basin Reserve shortly before 5pm. Heavy overnight rain and showers during the morning delayed the start of play, but a match of 26 overs per side began at 3:15pm under brooding skies. The West Indies won the toss, bowled and South Africa
Tokyo Olympics bronze medalists Lin Yun-ju and Cheng I-ching on Thursday won the mixed doubles title for Taiwan at the WTT Contender tournament in Doha, Qatar. The Taiwanese world No. 1 mixed doubles duo defeated the world No. 7 Indian pairing of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra 11-4, 11-5, 11-3 to take home their first mixed doubles title of the year and the sixth since they began playing together in 2019. Lin and Cheng have previously won mixed doubles titles in Oman; Shenzhen, China; and Hong Kong, while it was their third title in Doha. The Taiwanese pairing also played the Indian duo
Kevin Muscat was branded “the most hated man in football” by an opponent during his playing days, but the Australian hopes perceptions are changing after making his mark as a coach. England-born Muscat had a successful playing career as a tough-tackling defender with the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Millwall and Crystal Palace, and won 46 caps for Australia. However, he was also involved in a series of controversial on-field incidents and was sent off 12 times. In 2001, France coach Roger Lemerre described a crunching Muscat tackle that injured forward Christophe Dugarry as an “act of brutality.” Now 48 and manager of a Yokohama
‘FULFILLED’: The Aussie world No. 1 said that finally realizing her dream of winning Wimbledon had changed her perspective, giving her a ‘gut feeling’ about retiring Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty on Wednesday stunned the tennis world by retiring from the sport aged just 25, saying she had fulfilled her dreams and was “spent physically.” Barty dropped the bombshell weeks after becoming the first home Australian Open champion in 44 years, joining only a handful of players to win a Grand Slam on three different surfaces. In an emotional social media video message with her close friend and former doubles partner Casey Dellacqua, the world No. 1 said that she was “so ready” to call it quits after achieving her lifetime ambition of winning Wimbledon last year. “Success for me is