Girmay is first African to win Gent-Wevelgem

AFP, PARIS





Biniam Girmay of Eritrea won the Gent-Wevelgem cycling classic in Belgium on Sunday, becoming the first African cyclist to win a one-day classic.

“This changes a lot in the future, especially for all African riders,” the Team Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux rider said after his narrow and hard-fought triumph in the Belgian cobbled classic. “I felt confident over the last 250m, but I just came here for a good result — this is amazing.”

The 21-year-old Girmay was part of a four-rider breakaway in the final 30km of the epic 248.8km run, and sprung an early sprint from the back of his rivals 250m from the line.

Team Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux rider Biniam Girmay, left, celebrates his victory as he crosses the finish line of the Gent-Wevelgem in Belgium on Sunday. Photo: AFP

Team Jumbo–Visma rider Christophe Laporte managed to follow Girmay and was centimeters from catching him, but the African rider edged the Frenchman to the line as a chasing pack of prerace favorites closed in too late.

“I suffered on the cobbles. It’s not exactly comfortable,” the 29-year-old Girmay said after his first race on a cobblestone surface.

“When it came to the sprint, I knew the others were strong, but I felt confident,” Girmay said.

Second-placed Laporte was furious with himself.

“I made a mistake. It should have been me launching the sprint,” said the 29-year-old, who missed victory by a whisker. “Chances like that don’t come up every day, but he came out really quickly and forced a gap — so, well done to him.”

Girmay was in the mix at Milan-San Remo and came fifth at the midweek classic E3 race.

He was also a triple African junior champion winning the road race, time trial and team time trial in 2018, before winning Africa’s first world championships medal when he took silver at the under-23’s last year.

This Gent-Wevelgem was considered a warm-up for what is perhaps Belgium’s biggest race: the Tour of Flanders on Sunday.