Formula One champion Max Verstappen on Sunday swept past Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc four laps from the finish to take his first win of the season at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
The Dutchman, who had started fourth, crossed the line just half of a second ahead of Leclerc, who keeps the championship lead, having led a Ferrari one-two in last week’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.
Spaniard Carlos Sainz was third for the Italian team.
Photo: AFP
“Wow, that was close — wow, unbelievable,” Red Bull boss Christian Horner told Verstappen over the radio. “Well done, Max — great, great job.”
The win was the 21st of Verstappen’s career and handed him his first points of the year after Red Bull’s double retirement in Bahrain.
His teammate, Sergio Perez, who finished fourth, was unable to convert his first career pole into victory after the Mexican’s strategy was undone by the safety car.
George Russell took fifth for struggling Mercedes ahead of Alpine’s Esteban Ocon, who edged McLaren’s Lando Norris to sixth by just 0.1 seconds.
Lewis Hamilton, winner of last year’s inaugural Saudi race, recovered to claim the final point in 10th place, after starting in 15th.
However, many questioned whether it was safe to remain in Jeddah and compete after Yemen’s Houthi rebels had attacked an oil facility about 11km away on Friday.
Emergency meetings were held long into the night before the decision to race was confirmed at noon on Saturday.
Sunday’s winner said that answers are still needed.
“About the race here, well, we had a lot of guarantees that of course we would be safe,” Verstappen said. “But I think after this weekend, all the drivers [will] sit together [and] will speak to F1, and of course team bosses, to see what’s happening for the future.”
The attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels targeted the North Jeddah Bulk Plant, just southeast of the city’s international airport, where F1 fans flew in for the race.
The attack came two weeks after 81 people were put to death in Saudi Arabia in the kingdom’s biggest mass execution. Even when F1 ran its inaugural event at the circuit in December last year, drivers had voiced concerns about human rights.
Questions were asked this weekend whether lucrative deals signed with Bahrain, Qatar and Saudi Arabia — which reportedly pays US$55 million per year to host the race — are worth it given everything else that can come with a race.
“The good news is that Formula One is in a great moment, where a lot of countries would like to host,” F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said.
Bahrain, Qatar and Saudi Arabia have been accused of “sports-washing” their human rights records, but a familiar refrain is that the presence of high-profile sports events can be a force for change.
“We believe what we’re doing will have a very positive impact in the political situation,” Domenicali added.
F1 terminated its contract with Russia after it invaded Ukraine.
Four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel said that he would not have raced there anyway, while other drivers agreed — during pre-season testing, they wore “No War” messages as they gathered behind Ukraine’s national flag.
Overnight airstrikes on Sana’a and Hodeida — both held by the Houthis — followed the attack by rebels on the oil depot in Jeddah.
If F1 should not be going to places that are at war, like Russia, then why go to Saudi Arabia?
“It’s different if one country invades another country, or if something is going on with terrorists,” Williams team principal Jost Capito said.
Team principals were asked over the weekend how financial factors influence decisions to stay.
“We shouldn’t shy back or shut ourselves off from these countries because of the criticism that we’re getting,” McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl said. “I see the unique chance we have in sport to share this passion for Formula One, to drive this positive change.”
Additional reporting by AP
